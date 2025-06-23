“It’s definitely been super interesting” - Adrian Lee shares passion for YouTube and content creation

ONE Championship lightweight rising MMA fighter 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States is constantly upgrading his skills in the cage. But outside of it, the 19-year-old is working on a whole different set of skills - content creation.

Lee has grown fond of being a YouTuber, studying skills like photography, videography, and filmmaking. He's getting good at it and is building a decent following.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about his newfound hobby.

'The Phenom' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"It’s definitely been super interesting. I’ve had to learn a lot. I learned all this videography and photography on my own, just watching hours of YouTube videos. But it’s been a lot of fun so far, just finding and creating new things."

Today, Lee currently has just a little over 4,000 subscribers and is steadily growing his brand.

Adrian Lee focused on growing his fan base: "The overall goal of my content creation"

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee isn't dreaming of making millions with his content creation. But he does want to attract more fans to watch him fight in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee said:

"Honestly, there aren’t too many specific goals for the near future. The overall goal of my content creation on YouTube and Instagram is just to bring more eyes to me and to help build my own brand. I would also love to make some more money from YouTube or Instagram."

Lee is currently deep in training, preparing for his return to the Circle.

