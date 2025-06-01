  • home icon
  "Built different" - Former champ-champ, fans laud Rodtang's stunning one-hitter quitter of Takeru in Japan

"Built different" - Former champ-champ, fans laud Rodtang's stunning one-hitter quitter of Takeru in Japan

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Jun 01, 2025 09:18 GMT
(From left to right) Rodtang, Referee Olivier Coste, Takeru Segawa [Photo via ONE Championship]
(From left to right) Rodtang, Referee Olivier Coste, and Takeru Segawa. [Photo via ONE Championship]

Though the calendar has only just flipped to the month of June, the combat sports world is still buzzing about Rodtang Jitmuangnon's jaw-dropping demolition of Takeru Segawa — a moment that continues to reverberate through the industry.

Their blockbuster clash headlined ONE 172 this past March at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, pitting two of the most electrifying strikers on the planet against each other in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight that lived up to its billing.

To rekindle the excitement, ONE Championship recently posted a montage of the bout on Instagram, showcasing Rodtang's chilling, one-punch knockout that left the partisan crowd cheering for Takeru in stunned silence inside the legendary venue.

Check out the footage below:

Fans, analysts, and even former world champions under the promotion's banner have since flooded the comment section of the clip embedded above, still in awe of the clinical brutality Rodtang displayed that night.

Martin Nguyen, the former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion, quipped:

"Bult different."

Read some of the comments below:

Comments from Instagram
Comments from Instagram

Rodtang made it look effortless against Takeru

From the very first exchange at ONE 172, Rodtang Jitmuangnon fought with measured fury. The Thai superstar marched forward with intent, pushing Takeru Segawa onto the back foot and dictating the pace with unrelenting pressure.

That pressure quickly paid dividends. After landing a sharp sequence of strikes that rocked the Japanese standout, Rodtang found his opening. A precise left hook sent Takeru stumbling toward the ropes, visibly shaken,

Sensing the finish, Takeru wasted no time. He closed the distance and fired another crushing left hand, sending his opponent to the mat.

Referee Olivier Coste stepped in to administer the count. Though a wobbled Takeru managed to return to get back up on shaky legs, the writing was on the wall. Just 80 seconds into the contest, Rodtang had secured one of the most devastating finishes of 2025.

Nissi Icasiano

Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
