“Built like a hamburger helper box” - UFC fans brutally troll Jamahal Hill’s bizarre physique in viral shirtless photo

UFC fans can be ruthless online at times and it appears as though Jamahal Hill's physique is the latest target for trolling comments.

@TheArtOfWar6 posted a photo of the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion along with a caption noting that it's quite a unique build. The account mentioned that his physique is something they haven't seen before, writing:

"Jamahal Hill might have the most interesting build I've ever seen" [@TheArtOfWar6 - Twitter]

Fans chimed in with comments of their own and took jibes at the light heavyweight champion. Some fans mentioned that his physique was fine, while others mentioned that his body doesn't look good and made comparisons to past champions.

Fans wrote:

"Built like a hamburger helper box" [@buttheadmma - Twitter]

"He looks like Youtube Boxer" [@bezmir369 - Twitter]

"Learning from the best" [@sulimanfsmf - Twitter]

"Built like a basketball player who quit hoopin" [@smxxth_crxmxnxl - Twitter]

"bro has a meteor crater for a belly button" [@aidanwatsonnn - Twitter]

"he's just fat" [@Nincs_Arcom - Twitter]

"u think du drinks a lotta beer? Du built like a keg himself" [@MMApazuzu - Twitter]

Regardless of Hill's physique, it seemed to have worked out for him as he is the light heavyweight champion and one of the most exciting fighters in the division.

Jamahal Hill sounds off on Bellator light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson

Jamahal Hill sounded off on Corey Anderson after he claimed that both himself and Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov are better than the UFC's 205-pounders.

'Sweet Dreams' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he reminded Anderson of his results in the UFC and mentioned that he wouldn't fare as well as he claims he would, saying:

"You gotta have some logic to what you say. Your history in the UFC is of you snoring, asleep, so don't even do that. Don't even do that, you're gonna let these reporters and this whatever hype your head up, bro? It ain't nothing at this level for you but naps. And you realize that, which is why you are where you're at." [6:45 - 7:04]

