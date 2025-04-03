"Bullying at its finest" - Internet reacts as Islam Makhachev gives second chance to MMA fighter who got labeled as Ilia Topuria's "spy" by fans

The fact that Islam Makhachev gave an MMA fighter a second opportunity after their initial sparring didn't go as planned has drawn attention from MMA fans worldwide. Many expressed hilarious reactions at Makhachev's dominance over the individual, who had previously been referred to as a spy from Ilia Topuria's camp.

Ad

The person in question is Alexander Chizov, who traveled to Dagestan and sparred with Makhachev following the reigning champion's previous remark regarding individuals traveling to his region in Russia to improve their wrestling abilities. The reigning lightweight champion eventually choked out Chizov but gave him another chance.

Makhachev humiliated the young Spaniard once again, as the latter was unable to stop the UFC icon. Notably, following his first sparring session with Makhachev, many fans labeled Chizov a spy from Topuria's side as he had previously trained with the former featherweight champion.

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below (via Red Corner MMA's Instagram post):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Bullying at it’s finest''

Another one stated:

''Islam will manhandle Ilia just like this''

Other fans wrote:

''Bro invented new Shut up choke for Tapturo''

''Islam is only playing with him''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @redcorner.mma on Instagram]

The news about Topuria potentially challenging Makhachev for the 155-pound belt has taken over the internet, with many MMA figures offering their opinions. As for the Dagestani, he doesn't believe Topuria should get an opportunity at his throne.

Ad

The Georgian-Spanish fighter must secure a win against a top lightweight contender before fighting for the belt, according to Makhachev, who is coming off a successful fourth title defense against Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

Meanwhile, Topuria vacated his featherweight belt earlier this year after successfully defending it against former champion Max Holloway at UFC 308 last year.

Islam Makhachev's training partner discusses Ilia Topuria's chances against the Dagestani

Jeremy Kennedy, who trained with Islam Makhachev before the Renato Moicano fight at UFC 311, recently spoke to Dylan Bowker and expressed his thoughts on a potential Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria matchup.

Ad

Kennedy noted that despite Makhachev's dominance, Topuria could harm him, saying:

Ilia has a puncher's chance against anybody in the world...Islam's just solid everywhere. Even the striking, it would be a competitive striking match, just strictly striking. But again four ounce gloves, Ilia touches anybody, that could happen. But I think if those guys fight nine times out of ten, Islam wins. But again, if they were to fight tomorrow, if Ilia catches him I can see it going that way as well, you know what I mean? So I think that's a risk that anybody who fights Ilia is going to have to deal with."

Ad

Check out Jeremy Kennedy's comments below (13:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.