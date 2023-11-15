"Business as usual" - AJ McKee opens up about possibility of ring rust ahead of return at Bellator 301

AJ McKee recently opened up about the possibility of dealing with ring rust ahead of his return to the cage at Bellator 301, which takes place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, this Friday.

During today's Bellator 301 pre-fight press conference, the former Bellator featherweight champion was asked whether he is a believer in ring rust as he competes in his first bout of the year. He mentioned that he is confident in his abilities and maintains a business-minded approach to his fights.

He said:

"Business as usual, man. I've been doing this my whole life, my whole career, you know what I mean? I don't really get nervous." [30:44 - 30:49]

AJ McKee then revealed that his most nervous moments tend to be prior to the actual fight. He mentioned that all his nerves go away once he steps into the cage, so there is nothing that distracts him from focusing on his opponent or his gameplan for the fight, saying:

I think the walk to to the cage is the most nervous part but once I get in the cage, all butterflies are gone, I'm focused on the job that's at hand. Just assess everything that my opponent does from his breathing - everything." [30:50 - 31:01]

AJ McKee will look to continue his winning streak at lightweight as he takes on No.5 ranked lightweight Sidney Outlaw at Bellator 301.

When did AJ McKee last compete?

Bellator 301 will mark AJ McKee's first bout of 2023, as he hasn't competed since last year's Bellator x Rizin event on New Year's Eve.

The former Bellator featherweight champion headlined the special cross-promotion event against Rizin lightweight champion Roberto 'Satoshi' de Souza. It was an impressive showing by the 28-year-old as he earned a unanimous decision win.

'The Mercenary' was then scheduled to participate in the lightweight Grand Prix, but a staph infection forced him to withdraw from his opening-round bout against Patricky Freire this past July.

