"But for now naked is you are" - Valentina Shevchenko puts "offended kid" Sean Strickland on blast for "women's MMA is lame" claims

Former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has hit back at Sean Strickland, after the middleweight champ labeled women's MMA as 'lame'.

The controversial and outspoken Strickland recently took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared his take on the landscape of women's MMA and the subscription service OnlyF*ns.

More specifically, 'Tarzan' focused on former MMA fighter Paige VanZant, who has made more money from her OnlyF*ns page than she did throughout her fighting career. Sean Strickland has claimed this is due to women's MMA not being as good as men's MMA. He tweeted:

"Paige Vanzant said she made more on only f*ns in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack.. 1. You were signed because you're hot. 2. Women's mma is lame. 3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight."

'Bullet' responded to the middleweight champ by stating that his tweet represents somebody who is jealous of the money women are earning, either in the octagon or outside of it. Shevchenko also sarcastically called for Sean Strickland to renegotiate his contract if he's so offended by the figures. She said:

"Interesting unpack here. That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do! Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash to your purse next time. But for now naked is you are!"

Check out the tweets here:

Sean Strickland sounds off on NELK Boys and rips Sean O'Malley's open marriage

Sean Strickland recently called out the NELK Boys and took a shot at Sean O'Malley's open marriage whilst ranting on social media. 'Tarzan' had taken issue with the podcast hosts openly agreeing with O'Malley's relationship dynamic.

Some fans wondered whether Strickland capturing the middleweight title would affect his controversial nature, but that hasn't been the case so far.

'Tarzan' has remained one of the most outspoken fighters on the roster and he pulled no punches when expressing his disdain for O'Malley and the NELK Boys. Strickland tweeted:

"Watched a NELK Boys podcast, and I find it so ironic that the NELK BOYS own a beer company that is marketed to dads (MEN) when they- 1. Don't have kids, and 2. They act like little bi***es and push filth. I wish I could have been there for that pandering brainstorming session. Genius."

He added:

"Sean O'Malley, 'I didn't care if anyone f****ed my girl before the belt but now I'm a Top G, and now it ruins my reputation.' Nelk Boys, 'Yeah, you're the man.' Gulp, gulp, gulp... swallow, lol... Weak and pathetic."

Catch the tweet here:

