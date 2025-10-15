  • home icon
  • "But we went to the moon in the 60’s" - Fans question the moon landing as Joe Rogan shares SpaceX launch

"But we went to the moon in the 60’s" - Fans question the moon landing as Joe Rogan shares SpaceX launch

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 15, 2025 06:28 GMT
Fans react to Joe Rogan watching the SpaceX launch. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Joe Rogan watching the SpaceX launch. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Joe Rogan's recent post about the SpaceX launch elicited a wide range of reactions from combat sports fans worldwide, with many expressing skepticism about the event.

On Monday, Rogan was present nearby Starbase, Texas, to witness Elon Musk's SpaceX launch its 11th Starship rocket to display the rocket's reusable design, as Musk is aiming to send humans to the moon by 2027. The UFC commentator posted the launch clip, writing:

''Went to see the @spacex launch live. It was fu*king awesome.''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''In 2025 that’s the best technology we got… but we went to the moon in the 60’s''

Another stated:

''I know this is a large object, but why does it lift off so slowly? Military rockets and missiles move much faster even with large payloads.''
Other fans wrote:

''Lol and it curved because it hit the firmament. Where do they think they're going? They can't get out of here. Don't feed me no curved earth bs either''
''NASA wants you to believe that we went to space and the moon landing was real yet they know there a firmament, while Elon knows there a firmament and he wants to break through it and “explore mars” which he will never do.''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @joerogan on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @joerogan on X]

Notably, Rogan had been a supporter of Musk's work for a long time. Earlier this year, he had American Alchemy host Jesse Michels on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The 58-year-old humorously trolled Musk's SpaceX for using old technology despite advances in the aerospace industry.

When Joe Rogan discusses the conspiracies around NASA's moon landing

In May, Joe Rogan spoke to comedian Jimmy Carr on his JRE podcast and gave his thoughts on theories about legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick orchestrating the Apollo 11 moon landing:

"That sounds like horsesh*t... You know, he was a genius mathematician, he used to do complex equations in his spare time. He was a genius, like a legitimate genius. So he probably had a deep connection to the scientific community, and he probably maintained that all throughout doing '2001: A Space Odyssey.'" [1:54:03 of the video]

Many people speculated that Kubrick assisted NASA with a fake version of the historic moon landing in exchange for the rare Carl Zeiss Planar 50mm f/0.7 lens.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More
