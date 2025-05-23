Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the long-standing conspiracy theory linking filmmaker Stanley Kubrick to NASA’s moon landing. It’s clear that the veteran UFC broadcaster has a deep fascination with scientific and space-related technological subjects. His curiosity is evident on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he regularly hosts leading scientists and subject-matter experts for in-depth conversations.

During a recent episode of the podcast, comedian Jimmy Carr delved into the widely debunked yet persistently circulating conspiracy theory that Kubrick staged the Apollo 11 moon landing.

According to the theory, after collaborating with aeronautics experts and aerospace engineers to create the hyper-realistic spacecraft interiors for his 1968 film '2001: A Space Odyssey', Kubrick was allegedly recruited by NASA to direct a fabricated version of the historic moon landing—in exchange for the rare Carl Zeiss Planar 50mm f/0.7 lens, which he later used to film 'Barry Lyndon'.

However, Rogan firmly dismissed the theory and suggested instead that Kubrick may have obtained the rare lenses through his unique connections within the American scientific community:

"That sounds like horsesh*t... You know, he was a genius mathematician—he used to do complex equations in his spare time. He was a genius, like a legitimate genius. So he probably had a deep connection to the scientific community, and he probably maintained that all throughout doing '2001: A Space Odyssey.'"

Check out the conversation between Jimmy Carr and Joe Rogan below (1:52:35):

When Joe Rogan discussed eerie drone sightings over New Jersey skies

In December, a wave of mysterious aerial sightings, believed to be drones, occurred over multiple locations in New Jersey, sparking growing concern among residents and fueling speculation about their origin and intent.

In an episode of his podcast featuring wellness expert Bert Sorin, Joe Rogan weighed in on the puzzling drone sightings reported in New Jersey. He speculated that the aerial objects were unlikely to be UFOs, suggesting instead that they were likely drones operated in a coordinated fashion by individuals with potentially dubious motives.

However, Rogan stopped short of ruling out the possibility that the sightings could be linked to something more unexplained.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:57:42):

