"Buy a RV finda a spot to die" - Sean Strickland reflects on life before and after MMA following UFC 312 loss and Eric Nicksick fallout

Sean Strickland's chance to become the second two-time UFC middleweight champion ended at UFC 312, losing to Dricus du Plessis. Following the loss, Strickland had a public fallout with Eric Nicksick, the head coach at Xtreme Couture.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on his eponymous show, Nicksick alluded he won't likely be part of Strickland's team. 'Tarzan' later reciprocated the sentiment, addressing the fallout via social media.

Strickland has now reflected on his life before and after MMA, re-sharing the Instagram video post addressing the fallout, captioning it:

"Life dreams before MMA = buy a RV finda a spot to die"

"Life plans during and after MMA = own a bunch of houses"

"Will forever be thankful for this life I have"

Strickland's social media post [Image Source @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Despite the fallout with his head coach, Sean Strickland acknowledged his friendship with Nicksick would continue:

"I like Eric [Nicksick]. He's a friend of mine, and he's going to continue to be a friend of mine. Will he probably be in my corner? Probably not. We have so many great guys at Xtreme [Couture], Nate, Ray Sefo. We have so many savages that I would love to corner me."

Moreover, he delved into multiple reasons behind his performance against du Plessis at UFC 312. Strickland pointed out that an arm injury, staph infection, and other issues took a mental toll before the fight. The former champion clarified he was not making excuses but an explanation for his fans.

Check out Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland gets backing from Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano

Following Sean Strickland's loss to Dricus du Plessis, the American fighter received harsh criticism from the MMA community. Former fighter and current coach Din Thomas was at the forefront to call out Strickland, criticizing 'Tarzan' for not delivering on his promises.

On the recent episode of Show Me The Money podcast, co-hosts Renato Moicano and Gilbert Burns defended Strickland, criticizing Thomas' statement made during his interview with Ariel Helwani.

"I think it's bad to say," Moicano said. "The guy [Sean Strickland] was a former champion, like him or not. He beat [Israel] Adesanya. He went on the Alex Pereira fight, he was ready to fight."

"I think that's very disrespectful," Burns added. "Especially [for] a former fighter to say that for an actual fighter. I'm cool with Din Thomas but I just don't agree what he said, you know? I think I'm very respectful, but I think he [Sean Strickland] is a real fighter. You know, so sometimes the fight is complicated. You know, sometimes you don't get the read, sometimes it's not your day."

Check out the comments of Renato Moicano and Gilbert Burns below [19:51]:

:

