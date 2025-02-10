Sean Strickland blasted by MMA analyst for 'cheating' the audience after setting high expectations: "He’s not the guy who’s going to go to the death"

An MMA analyst recently bashed Sean Strickland for his performance at UFC 312. Strickland was accused by the individual of making lofty promises but failing to deliver when it counted.

Strickland returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 312, where he challenged for the middleweight title in a rematch against Dricus du Plessis at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. 'Tarzan' displayed his tenacity in their first encounter at UFC 297 where he lost his title via split decision, which many, including UFC CEO Dana White, believed the American should have won.

Prior to the title fight at UFC 312, Strickland issued a harsh warning to du Plessis, but the opposite happened. 'Stillknocks' put on a fantastic display, outclassing Strickland in every way, including breaking the American's nose in the fourth round, leaving it completely bloodied. In the end, du Plessis won by unanimous decision.

During the UFC 312 post-fight show, the aforementioned individual, ESPN analyst and MMA coach Din Thomas, blasted Strickland for his performance, saying:

''We just have to admit it now – we have to admit it: Sean Strickland is not who he says he is. He’s not who he says he is. We want him to be something. He wants to be something. But he’s not that guy. He’s not the guy who’s going to go to the death. ‘To the death.’

"He didn’t go to the death. He didn’t even go deep. I’m not saying he’s not a great fighter. I’m not saying he doesn’t deserve to be where he’s at. But he’s not who he says he is. We’ve got to admit that.”

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (0:28):

Belal Muhammad calls Sean Strickland a 'coward' after his loss at UFC 312

The feud between Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad appears to be far from over, as Muhammad recently bashed Strickland following his loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 this past weekend. The two had previously spat after 'Tarzan', an Israel supporter, taunted Muhammad for his Palestinian heritage.

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds took to X and posted Muhammad's remarks, which said:

''What did we learn yesterday? We learnt, Bully’s [Muhammad’s] always right. I’ve been saying it forever, Sean [Strickland] sucks. He’s trash. Talks a big game but he never walks. He wants people to say that 'he's crazy, he's nuts'. He's not. He's just a r*cist little clown that's hiding in the body of a fighter. He's a coward."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Expand Tweet

