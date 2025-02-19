"BYM podcast" - Fans react as UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs. Yadong commentary team gets announced

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo is set to face Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Seattle on Saturday. In the co-main event, middleweights Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez will lock horns.

Cejudo became the bantamweight champion at UFC 238 when he defeated Marlon Moraes by knockout. 'Triple C' went on to make a single defense of his title at UFC 249, where he defeated Dominick Cruz. The Olympic Gold medalist announced his retirement in the post-fight interview after his win over Cruz but decided to come back after three years.

The former champion's last outing came against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298, where the Georgian completely dominated him. On the other hand, Yadong's last bout came against Petr Yan, which he lost via decision.

The commentary team for their fight and the entire UFC Seattle card was recently announced, with Brendan Fitzgerald, Paul Felder, and Michael Bisping set to take fans through the action.

Many MMA enthusiasts dropped their reactions to the announcement, with one referencing Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, which frequently features Felder:

"Bym podcast."

Other fans wrote:

"The worst commentary line up."

"Paul Felder will get mad again when the fighter he has bet on loses?"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post

Dominick Cruz pulled out from UFC Seattle due to a shoulder injury that ultimately ended his MMA career

Dominick Cruz recently shed some light on how a recurring shoulder injury caused him to officially retire from the sport.

Cruz's overall career run shows he is no stranger to injuries. He missed some prime years of his career due to physical issues.

The 39-year-old former bantamweight champion explained how his body did not allow him to push through the full duration of his final camp, which was slated to culminate in a retirement fight opposite Rob Font this weekend.

Speaking on The Anik & Florian Podcast, Cruz said:

"I rehabbed it for six weeks straight, then went and sparred with Jeremy Stephens and a few pro boxers just to see where it [his shoulder] was really at after the rehab I had done, and I did really well. I felt really good, nothing messed with me at all. After that, I booked the fight, and they offered me Rob Font... Sorry, Rob Font as well. I respect the guy."

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments below:

