C.J. Vergara vs. Tatsuro Taira: Height, reach, and UFC record comparison

Exciting Japanese MMA fighter Tatsuro Taira is set to fight C.J. Vergara at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo next month. Taira stands at 170cm tall, which is 2cm taller than his future opponent. However, such a slight height advantage is unlikely to have much effect on the bout.

The Japanese fighter also has an advantage when it comes to reach, with Taira having a reach of 178cm, which is 5cm longer than Vergara's. Having a longer reach is a much more vital advantage, especially if the fight becomes a striking battle.

However, C.J. Vergara does have a slight edge when it comes to experience competing under the UFC banner.

Tatsuro Taira has only fought once in the UFC, beating Carlos Candelario on his organizational debut earlier this year. The Japanese fighter won via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakić and now has a 1-0 record in the UFC.

His future opponent, C.J. Vergara, also hasn't been in the UFC for long. The American earned his spot on the organization's roster after defeating Bruno Korea in Dana White's Contender Series.

Since this victory, Vergara has gone on to beat Kleydson Rodrigues and lost against Ode Osbourne in the UFC. This means the American currently has a 1-1 record in the organization.

Watch the highlights of Taira's UFC debut here:

What is Tatsuro Taira's professional MMA record?

As mentioned, Tatsuro Taira has only fought once in the UFC and is currently unbeaten in the organization. However, despite his lack of exposure in the United States, Taira is one of Japan's biggest prospects in the MMA world. The 22-year-old has a professional MMA record of 11-0.

The young fighter made his professional MMA debut back in 2018 and has spent most of his career fighting in Asia. Five of Taira's wins have come via submission with the rest ending in stoppage or decision.

Even more impressively, seven of the 22-year-old's professional bouts have failed to go past the opening round, meaning Taira has a reputation for finishing his fights.

However, Tatsuro Taira is yet to win via stoppage in the UFC. So, the young fighter will be keen to make a statement in his next bout. Taira will be taking on C.J. Vergara at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo next month. Vergara is also new to the organization, only competing in the UFC twice, losing and winning both once.

