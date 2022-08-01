5 most intriguing prospects in the UFC flyweight division

The UFC's flyweight division was seemingly on the verge of being scrapped just a few years ago. Mick Maynard, one of the promotion's matchmakers, has systematically rejuvenated the weight class since 2019, making 125 pounds among the most exciting divisions in the organization today.

At UFC 277, Brandon Moreno claimed the interim belt to set up a title unification bout with divisional kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo. Further down the rankings at 125 pounds, numerous promising contenders are on the rise and will be looking to break into the upper echelons of the division at some point down the line.

Here are five intriguing prospects to keep an eye on in the flyweight division.

#5. Jeff Molina (11-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

It's safe to say that Jeff Molina's professional career got off to a rocky start. The American lost his debut and came up short in his third pro fight as well, with his record standing at 1-2 back in 2017. Molina hasn't lost since and he currently boasts an impressive 11-2 record, comprising four knockouts and four submissions.

Molina earned a UFC contract following a successful outing in Dana White's Contender Series back in 2020. 'El Jefe' has compiled a three-fight win streak since signing with the promotion, picking up victories over Aoriqileng, Daniel da Silva and Zhalgas Zhumagulov to break into the top 15 at 125 pounds.

Still just 25 years old, Molina has already shown that he is a very durable and intelligent fighter. If he continues to improve, there's no denying his championship potential by the time he reaches his prime.

'El Jefe' was recently called out by fellow prospect Muhammad Mokaev, who pitched a fight between the flyweight duo for later this year. Mokaev is currently unranked and is regarded among the most promising young fighters on the roster. A win over 'The Punisher' would see Molina further boost his stock in the division.

#4. Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

In direct contrast to his mild-mannered and soft-spoken demeanor, Tagir Ulanbekov is one of the most dangerous fighters in the flyweight division.

Prior to signing with the UFC in 2020, Ulanbekov was among the most decorated flyweight champions in the European/Asian regional MMA scene. After picking belts in two Russian promotions, the Dagestani ace joined his teammates Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in the UFC, and has enjoyed a decent run thus far.

Since the tragic passing of Nurmagomedov's father and the former lightweight champion's subsequent retirement, the next wave of Dagestani fighters have taken the MMA world by storm.

Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov are among the hottest prospects around, while Islam Makhachev is slated to fight for the lightweight strap later this year. Meanwhile, in the flyweight division, Tagir Ulanbekov will be motivated to ensure a strong Dagestani presence in yet another weight class.

Ulanbekov's professional record stands at 14-2 and he has never been finished in his career. Under the guidance of a Hall of Famer like Khabib Nurmagomedov, expect this dynamic Russian to work his way to the top of the division in the coming years.

#3. Amir Albazi (14-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Amir Albazi has slowly but surely worked his way into the top 15 of the flyweight division with wins over Malcolm Gordon and Zhalgas Zhumagulov. The Swedish fighter is unbeaten in the UFC and has tasted defeat just once in his professional career.

Albazi is among the most well-rounded fighters at 125 pounds, with 12 of his 14 career wins coming via stoppages, including four knockouts and eight submissions. The 28-year-old has been sidelined with injuries since January 2021 and will be eager to further extend his unblemished UFC record when he returns.

Later this month, 'The Prince' will look to pick up his third win in the promotion when he locks horns with Francisco Figueiredo, brother of champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

#2. Tatsuro Taira (11-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Despite having featured just once inside the famed octagon so far, Japan's Tatsuro Taira holds quite a reputation and looks set to take over the flyweight division if he can continue on his current trajectory.

After compiling a 8-0 record on the Japanese amateur MMA circuit, Taira turned pro in 2018. He won his first 10 bouts at the professional level, picking up stoppage victories in eight of those matchups, including three knockouts and five submissions.

Taira made his UFC debut earlier this year, cruising to a comfortable unanimous decision win over Carlos Candelario to open his account in the world's premier MMA promotion. In his first appearance inside the octagon, the 22-year-old showcased admirable composure and fight IQ, making him one of the most intriguing prospects at 125 pounds.

The Okinawa native doesn't appear to be in a hurry to ascend the ranks either and is seemingly more focused on improving, rather than making an immediate splash. Nevertheless, this talented Japanese flyweight will more than likely compete for the title at some point in his career.

#1. Muhammad Mokaev (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Muhammad Mokaev is arguably the best prospect in the entirety of the UFC roster. His credentials at the amateur level, most notably his two IMMAF world titles, are unheard of and he has really taken his time to ensure that he is ready for the best fighters in the flyweight division.

Mokaev put together a stunning 22-0 amateur record and compiled a perfect 6-0 professional record before signing with the UFC last year.

In his promotional debut, Mokaev came away with a scorching first-round submission victory over Cody Durden to pick up his first octagon victory in style. Just a few months later, he earned his second win in the promotion, sailing to a dominant unanimous decision win over Charles Johnson.

Mokaev has reiterated on numerous occasions that he is looking to become the youngest ever champion in promotional history. Jon Jones, who won the light heavyweight title at 23, currently holds the record that 'The Punisher' intends to break.

While his skills and résumé are undeniable, it remains to be seen whether the matchmakers will oblige and fast-track him up the rankings.

