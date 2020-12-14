The UFC 256 main event bout that saw Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno work their fingers to the bone, will undoubtedly be regarded as one of the greatest fights, if not the greatest, in the history of the UFC Flyweight division.

Figueiredo and Moreno left no stone unturned in their slugfest which resulted in a majority draw, thanks to the point deduction that Figueiredo had to bear with, following his nasty groin strike.

With the UFC Flyweight division now looking better than ever, the 125-pound weight class is booming with excitement.

THE LEVEL OF THIS FIGHT 🤯



Figueiredo stuns Moreno but he returns IMMEDIATELY with the takedown. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/BfvXIYDo4k — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

Dana White states that people didn't care about the UFC Flyweight division

At the media scrum, UFC President Dana White explained why the UFC Flyweight division was in a bad shape before, and how it roared back to life.

White - who was once serious about discontinuing the Flyweight division - stated that people simply didn't care about the fighters in the weight class.

"We all know nobody cared about it (flyweight division). I sat up here at press conferences before the fight, telling everybody why they need to watch this division and why there were so many great fights, but people just didn't give a sh*t. You can't make people care, they gotta care, or they don't," said White.

White agreed that the Flyweight division was already loaded with talents, and attributed Mick Maynard, one of UFC's matchmakers, as the reason behind the resurgence of the 125-pound weight class.

"Mick had some ideas, he wanted to go in and make some tweaks in the division, and he did it, and here we are today."

As if there was any doubt 🏆 [ B2YB @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/RvQBWhHu7J — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

UFC has thought of getting rid of the flyweight division multiple times before, just because of the mundane box-office interest. When Henry Cejudo defeated Demetrious Johnson in 2018 to claim the Flyweight belt, things improved a little, thanks to Triple C's charisma.

Now that Cejudo has retired, it is clear that the likes of Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno, Askar Askarov, Brandon Royval and many more, can hold up the flyweight division on their own.