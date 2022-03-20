Watch: London crowd erupts in joy after Muhammad Mokaev submits Cody Durden in UFC debut

Despite all the pressure being on his shoulders for his UFC debut, Muhammad Mokaev quickly found his feet inside the Octagon and submitted Cody Durden within the first minute of the first round.

The 21-year-old is one of the biggest prospects in the sport of MMA and has shown why the hype surrounding his name is legit. Although he is just eight fights into his pro career, the Dagestani-born wrestler has five years of experience in the amateur scene, collecting a record of 23-0 during that time.

In the opening fight of UFC London, Mokaev capped off an impressive performance with a slick submission in under a minute. After catching Cody Durden with a flying knee, the flyweight quickly grabbed onto his opponent's neck and eventually earned the victory.

Following his domination, the Manchester-resident received an ovasion from the crowd who were proud of their countryman for getting the job done. Listen to the fans come to life after the 125er sinks in the choke to earn the victory.

The Russian-born fighter got on the mic after getting his hand was raised to demand Dana White give him the 50k bonus for his sensational debut. The young fighter went on to thank his coaches and show love to the country of England, a place he calls home.

What's next for Muhammad Mokaev?

Having not tasted defeat in the sport since his amateur days as a teenager, Muhammad Mokaev will be eying those sitting inside the top 15 in his division.

The weightclass is filled with promising talent, and unlike his time spent outside of the UFC, there will be no easy fights on his route to the title. A meeting with Tagir Ulanbekov would be an action-packed affair and would give him a number next to his name if he was to come out of the fight with the win.

If the UFC wants their new flyweight star to leapfrog the division, a meeting with veteran Tim Elliot could be on the cards. No matter what comes next for Muhammad Mokaev, his standout performance at UFC London has done nothing but raise his standing in the sport.

