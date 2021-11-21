Cody Durden issues statement after backlash for his post-fight China comment 

Cody Durden issued a statement after receiving a ton of backlash for his racially-charged post-fight comments at UFC Fight Night: Viera vs. Tate.

Addressing those whom he might have offended, Durden explained what he supposedly meant by his statements. The 30-year-old took to social media to justify his comments, claiming his opponent Qileng Aori was disrespectful. On Twitter, Durden wrote:

"Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins. After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top."

Cody Durden @Cody_Durden Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins. After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top. @ufc Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins. After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top. @ufc

The 30-year-old finally got his first win in the octagon against China's Aori on Saturday night. The fight itself was entertaining as the two put on a competitive showdown. Ultimately, Durden's wrestling advantage allowed him to outscore his opponent, earning a unanimous decision victory after three rounds.

However, the fight will be remembered for the wrong reasons as several fans and fighters hopped on Twitter to condemn what he said after the bout. During Durden's post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the American fighter stated that he knew he had to "send him back to China, where he came from."

Moments later, Belal Muhammad, Jamahal Hill, and Casey O'Neill, among many others, went on social media to condemn Durden.

Cody Durden claims his comments weren't racist

During the post-fight press conference, Cody Durden denied that his comments had racial connotations. The UFC flyweight then addressed the reactions he received online and unapologetically dismissed the backlash. According to Durden:

"If they don't like it, do something. Sign the contract, it doesn't matter to me. Now, I said what I said, it is what it is, and yeah emotions are high. It's the fight business, you know. He's punching me in the face so I was punching him in the face. It's his family or mine and tonight my family eats."

Watch Cody Durden's interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



| Full video: Cody Durden gloated about sending Aori Qileng "back to China where he came from" after his win, then claimed his remark wasn't racially motivated. #UFCVegas43 | Full video: bit.ly/30Jk6rc Cody Durden gloated about sending Aori Qileng "back to China where he came from" after his win, then claimed his remark wasn't racially motivated.#UFCVegas43 | Full video: bit.ly/30Jk6rc https://t.co/CFoP10TTiR

Edited by Josh Evanoff