Cain Velasquez's attorney issues statement after "bittersweet" jail sentence: "He will continue to lead by example

Cain Velasquez's legal team recently discussed the latest developments in his case. Despite being disappointed by the court's ruling, Velasquez's lawyer lauded the former UFC heavyweight champion's spirit.

This Monday, Velasquez stood before the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, California, as he was sentenced to five years of prison. For context, in February 2022, the 42-year-old attacked Harry Goularte and his family with a handgun after following them in his vehicle. The gunfire resulted in Goularte's stepfather, Paul Bender, getting hurt. Prior to the attack, Goularte was arrested for allegedly molesting a then-4-year-old member of Velasquez's family at a daycare.

In reaction to the court's judgment, Velasquez's defense attorney Renee Hessling spoke to MMA Junkie and voiced her thoughts, emphasizing the former MMA fighter's good character. Her statement read:

''Today’s results are bittersweet, we had hoped Mr. Velasquez would remain out of jail. However, the facts remain clear: Cain Velasquez is a good man, a devoted father, and a respected member of the community. What he and his family have endured has been nothing short of a living nightmare, one they did not deserve.''

Hessling then praised Velasquez's tenacity throughout these difficult times, adding:

''Throughout it all, Cain has shown courage and strength of character. He has taken responsibility for his actions and has been held accountable. The sentence handed down today reflects the complexities of the situation and acknowledges the man behind the headlines. When he is released, he will continue to lead by example—protecting, contributing, and caring for the people around him.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Michael Chiesa extends his support for Cain Velasquez

The MMA world responded to Cain Velasquez's five-year prison sentence, including UFC fighter Michael Chiesa, who expressed his displeasure with the court's decision on X.

Chiesa stated that the alleged molester of Velasquez's son should have faced serious punishment rather than the former champion, writing:

''Cain shouldn’t serve any jail time. In the heat of the moment, what man wouldn’t have a lapse in judgement to protect his family. The focus should be on the man that committed crimes much worse than what Cain did. I’m thankful he only has to serve 5 years instead of 30.''

