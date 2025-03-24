"That’s nonsense", "Absolutely bullsh*t" - Fans enraged as Cain Velasquez gets sentenced to five years in prison

MMA fans recently provided shocking reactions after learning about Cain Velasquez being sentenced to five years imprisonment. Velasquez's imprisonment is linked to an incident that took place in 2022.

Ad

A recent X update from @mma_orbit revealed that the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion had been sentenced to five years in prison on account of a shooting he committed in 2022. A few reports from noted media houses including NBC, further detailed that the former UFC champ was sentenced to imprisonment on March 24 by the Santa Clara County court.

They also revealed the reason behind Velasquez's sentences mentioning that he opened fire at the vehicle carrying the alleged molester of his four-year-old relative. However, the bullet shot the other person in the vehicle ending in legal trouble for the 42-year-old.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The comments section of the post showcased several fans expressing their bewilderment on learning about Velasquez's recent debacle. A few such comments read:

"Absolutely bull*hit"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s nonsense"

"Fucking bullshit"

"Free Cain Velasquez!"

Check out some more reactions:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Cain Velasquez repented for committing the act that led to his imprisonment

Another report from MMA Junkie revealed the names of the persons who were in the car while Cain Velasquez fired at it. It mentioned that the vehicle was boarded by Harry Goularte Jr. and his family, where Goularte Jr. was the one accused of molesting Velasquez's relative.

Ad

However, the bullet hit his stepfather, Paul Bender, triggering the beginning of Velasquez's legal battle. The 42-year-old talked about the incident in a recent episode of the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast along with lamenting about his mindless behavior in the heat of the moment. Velasquez said:

"From what I can say as far as myself, the way that I handled things was not the way to do it ... We cannot put the law in our own hands ... I've already pled guilty [no contest], so I'm going to get a sentencing."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.