"We cannot put the law in our own hands" - Cain Velasquez lays bare his thoughts on shooting case as attempted murder sentence hangs in the balance

Cain Velasquez put forth his thoughts on the reported shooting incident he was involved in and the ensuing legal battle. The former UFC and WWE star's assertions came ahead of his court sentencing.

Per ESPN in 2022, the ex-UFC heavyweight champion reportedly engaged in a car chase and shot at the vehicle carrying Harry Goularte Jr. and some of the latter's family members. Goularte Jr.'s stepfather, Paul Bender, was injured in the attack. Velasquez was subsequently arrested and faced attempted murder and several other charges.

A recent report by MMA Junkie recounted that Goularte Jr. was accused of mol*sting Velasquez's son, who was four years old in 2022, at his (Harry's) mother Patricia Goularte's daycare center.

Speaking to fellow AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) veteran Kyle Kingsbury on the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast, Velasquez recently suggested he shouldn't have taken the law into his own hands. The American fighter of Mexican descent suggested that he would agree with whatever punishment the court hands him:

"From what I can say as far as myself, the way that I handled things was not the way to do it ... We cannot put the law in our own hands ... I've already pled guilty [no contest], so I'm going to get a sentencing."

Moreover, Cain Velasquez appeared to advise others to maintain a strong bond of clear communication with their children and protect them by educating them about appropriate behavior.

Velasquez further implied that he wanted to move on from his legal battle against the Goularte family, in addition to also insinuating that the family had supposedly stopped their daycare business. The retired MMA fighter stated:

"Even with that family and what they've done, I can't have hate like that for them because there are things that I have to move on to, and give love to my kids, and give love to the people around." [H/T MMA Junkie]

Cain Velasquez underscored his love and respect for his children, praising his daughter and son for being "great" children. He'd spent eight months in jail before being released after posting bail. Here in 2025, Velasquez's court sentencing was set to transpire at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose on Monday (March 24, 2025).

On the other hand, Harry Goularte Jr.'s trial is reportedly set for June 2, 2025. Goularte Jr. is faced with a felony charge of le*d acts with a minor. The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Joe Rogan's remarks regarding Cain Velasquez shooting incident

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping discussed the Cain Velasquez shooting incident on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast back in 2022.

Akin to other MMA personalities like Daniel Cormier, the duo extended their support for Velasquez against the accused Goularte Jr. On episode #119 of JRE MMA Show, Rogan said:

"My only wish is that he did it with his hands. My only wish is that he just ran that car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f**king car, and beat him to death. F**k you."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:40):

