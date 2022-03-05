"My only wish is that he did with his hands" - Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping react to Cain Velasquez's arrest

Michael Bisping and Joe Rogan discussed the recent arrest of Cain Velasquez in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. The former UFC heavyweight champion was recently arrested for shooting a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, who is reportedly a child molester.

Both Bisping and Rogan found Velasquez's actions to be justified considering the nature and severity of molestation as a crime. Rogan, in fact, wished that Velasquez had opted to beat Goularte to death with his bare hands instead of using a weapon. The UFC color commentator said on a recent episode of JRE:

"I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands. My only wish is that he just ran the car off, pulled that guy out of the f***ing car and beat him to death. F*** you."

Rogan further opined that child molestation is the worst of all mental sicknesses. The 54-year old said:

"There's certain sicknesses that people have, that human beings have, the sicknesses of the mind. But that one, the molesting. That's a baby. Four-year old's like a baby. Molesting children is the sickest of all of those sicknesses."

Michael Bisping also had strong views on the subject and believes Goularte would be lucky to be merely beaten to death. He also feels that molesters have little chance of reforming themselves and are usually repeat offenders.

Watch Michael Bisping and Joe Rogan discuss Cain Velasquez's arrest below:

Why did Cain Velasquez shoot at the car?

Cain Velasquez was arrested on Monday in San Jose, California on ten charges, including attempted premeditated murder. According to reports, the former WWE superstar initiated a 11-mile high-speed chase before firing multiple shots with a handgun at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte.

Goularte's stepfather, Paul Bender, who was also in the vehicle was wounded in the arm and torse but is expected to survive.

According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Goularte is facing felony charges of molesting a child. Multiple reports claim that the four-year-old involved was a relative of Cain Velasquez.

Goularte reportedly touched the child inappropriately on multiple occasions while living at a children's facility run by his mother. The DA's office also said Goularte was supposed to pick up an electronic monitoring bracelet the morning of the shooting.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA



The latest details here: Jarring to see these photos of former UFC champ Cain Velasquez after his arrest.The latest details here: mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/03/cain-v… Jarring to see these photos of former UFC champ Cain Velasquez after his arrest.The latest details here: mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/03/cain-v… https://t.co/m71wDEKWbq

