Caio Borralho issues bold preview of Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates clash ahead of UFC Kansas City: "Even Shavkat wanted to hurt him"

Ian Machado Garry will step in on short notice to take on fellow welterweight Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City this Saturday on April 26. Unfortunately for him, Caio Borralho believes his efforts to save the card will be quickly forgotten once he tastes defeat against Prates in the main event.
It is only natural that Borralho predicts a win on Prates' behalf. Not only is he the middleweight contender's fellow Brazilian countryman, but he is also a member of his Fighting Nerds gym, which has experienced unprecedented success in the UFC.
In a recent MMA Today interview, Borralho said:
"Carlos is gonna be mean the whole fight. He's gonna hurt Ian Garry in the beginning of the first and second rounds. He's going to keep hurting his leg, keep punching him, making him keep moving backwards all the time, making him gas a little bit more, and then I think he has a great chance to have a knockout in the third or fourth."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Not only does Borralho believe Prates will finish the Irishman, but that his teammate is unlike any opponent Garry has ever faced:
"I don't think Ian Garry is ready for a guy like that. Even Shavkat [Rakhmonov] wanted to hurt him so bad, but was too emotional. That's why he got his back and all that. Carlos is gonna be collected, calm, just like a fighter. That's it."
Check out Caio Borralho's thoughts on Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates (6:52 and 8:01):
Prates is on a jaw-dropping 11-fight win streak, with 10 of those wins coming by way of either knockout or TKO. Moreover, all 10 finishes were consecutive and include the likes of Neil Magny and Li Jingliang, both of whom were knocked out cold.
Ian Machado Garry is coming off his first-ever career loss
At UFC 310, Ian Machado Garry took a gamble by stepping in on short notice to take on the then-boogeyman of the welterweight division in Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was undefeated at 18-0 and had finished every single one of his foes. The Irishman, a former training partner, pushed him to the limit.
Unfortunately, Rakhmonov's wrestling and clinch work earned him the win, despite Garry having some of the more memorable moments of the bout. Garry ultimately lost via unanimous decision and will be determined to bounce back this weekend.