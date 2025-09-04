Caio Borralho issues bold preview of potential Khamzat Chimaev fight ahead of Nassourdine Imavov clash at UFC Paris

Caio Borralho recently shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev becoming a UFC champion and shared a preview of a potential fight against the Chechen-born grappling maestro.

Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis on the ground over five rounds at UFC 319 last month and won the UFC middleweight championship via unanimous decision. Chimaev could potentially face Borralho in his first title defense. The Brazilian is booked to fight Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris this weekend, with the winner possibly getting the next title opportunity.

Ahead of his upcoming clash, Borralho reacted to Chimaev's title win and vowed to beat 'Borz' in a potential fight. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"For sure, I'm happy that he's the champion because if people are saying he's like unbeatable, imagine how good it will be when someone beats him, and this guy is me. So, definitely a good place to be right now. I feel very happy for him as a champion. He deserves that. He worked very hard for that. We're actually a little bit close because I've been part of his training camp."

He continued:

"So, definitely very happy for the guy, but I'm willing to go there and do the business and face him. I just need to come here on Saturday, do a great performance, then after that go for the belt. As a matter of holes in his game, I think it's about your next fight. His system can deny all the steps that he needs you to take, and then you kind of frustrate him during that, and put him in your game plan, and then start to pick him up. So, yeah, that's it." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full interview below:

Robert Whittaker predicts Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho fight at UFC Paris

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker recently shared his prediction for the Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho clash. While 'The Reaper' admitted that Imavov and Borralho are on equal grounds as far as grappling is concerned, he believes the former's technical superiority will help him get the job done.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker predicted Imavov to beat Borralho via decision and said:

"Very curious because both guys are kind of like on the up and up. Both guys are working it out. I think the wrestling and grappling kind of nullify each other, so I think it's going to be a standup fight for five rounds. I do think it's going to go to a decision. Both guys are pretty tough and switched on. But, I think Imavov will be the more technical guy over five rounds, like straightforward. So, I have Imavov probably with the decision win." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

