Caio Borralho outlines path to victory over Khamzat Chimaev, predicts finish or domination in potential fight

Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev are rumoured to potentially throw down, as the banter ramps up between the two middleweight contenders. There were rumblings that a Chimaev versus Dricus du Plessis middleweight title fight was being mapped out for UFC 317 before a reported injury to DDP supposedly put an end to these plans.

Now it seems like the rumor mill is redirecting toward a potential Caio Borralho vs. Khamzat Chimaev contest, although nothing has been solidified at this juncture. During an interview with Submission Radio, Borralho touched on the possibility of a possible Khamzat Chimaev matchup.

Borralho said:

"After this round, I'm not saying that he is going to go down in his performance or anything like that, but that's when I'm going up in my performance. I think I can still, in the second round, defend some takedowns - even get taken down and get back up and all that - don't give my back or anything like that that he likes."

He continued:

"Then after that start hitting him with some body shots, with some jabs that I'm doing very good with, some calf kicks and all that. And then after that, the fight is getting better and better for me. Maybe a knockout in the fourth round or fifth, or maybe a good decision and domination in the last three rounds." [h/t - MMA Junkie]

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (14:35):

Caio Borralho responds to the photo of Khamzat Chimaev choking him

Caio Borralho recently addressed a photograph posted by Khamzat Chimaev that was getting the internet buzzing amid their online trash-talking. An image of Chimaev choking Borralho in a previous training session got social media talking after Borralho initially made a tweet indicating an interest in fighting Chimaev next.

Responding to the subsequent rhetoric surrounding the image of Chimaev choking the 32-year-old, Borralho was forthright in saying he got "beat up," but that was largely because he was there to help Chimaev in those sessions.

The Brazilian also clarified that the situation was far from a sparring session. Borralho pointed to the footage of the two working, which was featured on UFC Embedded, to address how it was evident he didn't even try to defend the takedown as it was a drilling session more.

