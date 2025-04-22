Khamzat Chimaev's U.S. visa issues resolved? Potential opponent seems to think so

Khamzat Chimaev has long been hindered by what many theorized to be U.S visa issues, but according to a fellow middleweight fighter, that reported issue may have been solved.

This was touched on recently by Caio Borralho, who is rumoured to be Chimaev's next opponent. These rumors come amid reports that there was a planned UFC 317 middleweight title bout between champion Dricus du Plessis and 'Borz' that fell out after the reigning titleholder was reportedly injured.

Borralho recently appeared on the MMA Hoje podcast. When asked if Chimaev has his U.S. visa now, 'The Natural' responded:

"It's been a few days since he got his visa. He even posted Good News and stuff there. It was right when he got the visa thing." [Translated from Portuguese via Google Translate]

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (1:22):

Khamzat Chimaev shares photo choking Caio Borralho

Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho are not confirmed to be fighting each other next, but there seems to be an ever-growing rivalry between the two fighters, who have trained together in the past.

Borralho initially tweeted that Chimaev had accepted a reported offer to fight him, and teased the possibility of an interim title in lieu of the Dricus du Plessis injury reports. Taking to his personal X page over the weekend, Borralho wrote:

"Khamzat said yes! The only thing that makes sense is the Interim belt! This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs Dricus [du Plessis]! Marks my words!"

Chimaev peeled back the curtain a bit on a past training session that he had with Borralho. 'Borz' posted an image of himself locking in a rear-naked choke on 'The Natural' while the two were sparring.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Chimaev has dismissed a fight with the surging UFC middleweight, claiming that Borralho stands no chance against him. Meanwhile, the Brazilian has asked the Chechen fighter to sign the contract and prove his dominance.

