Caio Borralho shares honest reaction to viral clip of Khamzat Chimaev choking him in training: "I have no ego"

Caio Borralho recently opened up about his past training sessions with Khamzat Chimaev, after a picture of Chimaev choking him out made rounds on the internet. Borralho claims he has a fun personality, which is why everyone enjoys training with him.

For context, 'The Natural' is eyeing the interim middleweight title and has called out Chimaev for a potential matchup after reports surfaced that the UFC 317 potential headliner between Dricus du Plessis and Chimaev is off, as the champion is injured.

The Chechen fighter, who trained with the Brazilian in 2022, had no favorable response to Borralho's callout. 'Borz' poked fun at the latter on his Instagram stories by posting a picture of him choking out 'The Natural'.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho's training clip below:

In repsonse to Chimaev's antics, the 32-year-old recently spoke to Submission Radio, and detailed his calm and down-to-earth personality.

''Actually, this didn't like make me feel anything. Because as I said to you, I have no ego, You know what mean? That's my mission in life to control my ego, to be a better man, a better athlete, a better father, a better brother, a better son. Like, I use the fighting game to make me a better human, you know?... So I'm very calm.''

Borralho continued:

''I don't need to be showing that in the gym every day, hurting all the guys in the gym. I'm the most, I think the better guy to train with, because I'm never there to like hurt you or anything like that.''

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Michael Bisping slams Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping wasn't happy with Khamzat Chimaev, who posted pictures of his past grappling session with Caio Borralho. In a recent YouTube video, Bisping asserted that whatever happens in a gym should remain there.

''Right now, everyone has a camera in their hands. Anytime these fighters go at it, the cameras come out and get caught on video. And people start talking s–t okay! You shouldn’t tap and tell! What goes in the training room should stay in the dressing room.''

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (5:55):

