"Cake walk for tank!" - Rumors of Gervonta Davis' next fight set to take place in his hometown for a title fail to impress fans

Gervonta Davis' rumored next fight, which is for a title and could take place in his hometown, has failed to impress fans.

'Tank' is considered one of the most talented boxers competing today, evidenced by his stunning 29-0 professional record. Of those 29 wins, 27 have come via KO, which has led him to win the WBA (Regular) lightweight title, the IBF super featherweight title, the WBA (Super) super featherweight title and the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title.

The 28-year-old last stepped foot in the ring back in April when he competed against Ryan Garcia. The two men put on an absolute show which eventually saw Davis pick up the KO victory in the seventh round.

Now, Gervonta Davis could return to the ring this year after the latest rumors suggest a bout against Cris Colbert is in the works. According to reports, the pair will fight it out for the WBA (Regular) lightweight belt and it could take place in Davis' hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

Gervonta Davis and Cris Colbert are in negotiations for a December bout for the WBA regular belt. Bout is aimed to take place in Gervonta Davis hometown of Baltimore, Maryland as a homecoming fight.

Fans have been reacting to the news, with some admitting they're less than impressed with the level of his potential opponent. One fan wrote:

"Cake walk for tank!"

Another fan wrote:

"Tank gone beat his a*s LMAAAOSODOEOWOSOOOOOOOSOSOS"

Twitter user @dj_viggi was also disappointed and claimed it was another "safe" fight for Davis:

"Another safe fight…"

Gervonta Davis released from jail after 44 days

Gervonta Davis has been released from jail after spending 44 days inside a cell despite initially avoiding jail time.

'Tank' was sentenced back in May for a hit-and-run incident from 2020, which involved him crashing his car and injuring four people. The 28-year-old pled guilty to four driving offenses and accepted a plea deal that would place him under house arrest for 90 days.

Weeks later, however, the boxing star was arrested after violating the terms of his house arrest. 'Tank' was initially instructed to stay in a one-bed apartment but instead left the property to try and stay in a hotel and a $3.4 million pent house.

He was arrested and formally sent to jail on June 2, and this week left incarceration after 44 days inside. In the photo above, fans can see Davis sporting uncharacteristically long hair as he prepares to return to boxing and his regular life.