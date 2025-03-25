"Calculated pressure" - Analysts, fans in pure awe of Masaaki Noiri's methodical madness in interim title triumph over Tawanchai

Japanese kickboxing superstar Masaaki Noiri logged the most shocking victory of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, and he currently has the entire combat sports world in the palm of his hand.

Viewed as the overwhelming underdog by 73 percent of fans prior to ONE 172, Noiri leaned on his technical striking to win the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship over ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai thanks to a third-round TKO.

Watch Masaaki Noiri celebrate his victory below in a video shared by ONE on Instagram:

Noiri received a ton of praise in the comments section for how he pulled off the upset, with fans writing:

"Very patient strategy from Noiri -- established his kicks to the legs and body early, and waited until the 2nd round to let his hands go. Calculated pressure!"

"Beautiful fight, both champions and huge contenders in the space with unique styles. Tawanchai is win or lose, no maybes, and this was a loss, for now, a well timed shot from Noiri, but Tawanchai will be back, he is a dream chaser and won't stand down till he achieves those dreams.... 👊🏼"

"Noiri always had the skills to become champ. His style is so clean, crispy boxing, very technical...classic Japanese kickboxing style 🔥 Congrats champ."

"@noiri.masaaki always been that guy!!!"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The full replay of ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri promises to knockout Superbon in unification bout

Masaaki Noiri is confident he can knock out ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon when they battle for the undisputed crown.

The Team Vasileus product said during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

"And for Superbon. I cannot say anything at this moment, but if I have the opportunity, I will show the KO, and in any fight next time I'm gonna show another KO, knock out. Thank you."

Watch the entire press conference below:

