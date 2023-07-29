Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant was recorded taking a shot at WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo. The incident happened backstage at the weigh-ins of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Plant is seen smacking a clean left hand to Charlo's jaw without any context to what preceded the strike or provoked such a violent reaction from him. While Charlo initially seemed taken aback by the strike, he then followed up to try and confront Plant as both their entourages argued with each other.

Security was quick to intervene and separate the two fighters in a bid to prevent any further escalation.

Check out the clip of Plant smacking Charlo on Twitter below:

Complex Sports @ComplexSports pic.twitter.com/Th2rILdpxZ Caleb Plant hits Jermall Charlo in the face backstage during the Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford weigh-in

The two boxers have been beefing since last year after Jermall Charlo's comments that labeled Caleb Plant a 'stepping stone' to fighting a bigger name in boxing. Plant hit back immediately with a tweet calling out Charlo to a fight towards the end of 2022. The two did not meet in the ring but continued to express interest in fighting each other.

Plant called out Charlo and said:

"You’ve been indirect @FutureOfBoxing so I’ll be straight forward. We can figure it out by the end of the year. UR EZ WORK."

Check out his tweet below:

CalebPlant @SweetHandsPlant You’ve been indirect @FutureOfBoxing so I’ll be straight forward. We can figure it out by the end of the year. UR EZ WORK. pic.twitter.com/gBfAmDhaFE

Caleb Plant has since fought and lost against David Benavidez while challenging for the interim WBC middleweight title. It is the same championship that Jermall Charlo holds since 2018. However, the unbeaten Charlo has not fought since 2021 after successfully defending his title for the fourth time against Juan Macias Montiel.

Conor McGregor reacts to Caleb Plant smacking Jermall Charlo at Spence vs Crawford weigh-ins

Caleb Plant's left-handed strike on Jermall Charlo drew attention from former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor promptly tweeted about the incident and expressed his disappointment in Charlo's laidback reaction to getting caught clean on the jaw. 'The Notorious' suggested that Charlo and Plant should have settled their dispute right then and implied that he would have not let a similar gesture slide.

“Get right back here this second Sir, you’re going nowhere till we settle this dispute here and now. Wtf is going on there? Clean cracked and let’s him walk out? No. Nope. Nah. Not a f***in’ hope”

McGregor, however, later went on to delete the aforementioned tweet.

Check out a screenshot of the deleted tweet from Conor McGregor below: