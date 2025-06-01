Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Full video highlights

Caleb Plant took on former sparring partner Armando Resendiz in the main event of a boxing event this past weekend at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Plant made his first interim WBA super middleweight title defense in a 12-round contest.

Plant (23-2) was 3-2 in his last five boxing outings. He got back to winning ways after a unanimous decision loss against David Benavidez in 2023, by securing a ninth round knockout win over Trevor McCumby last year. Out of 'Sweethands' 23 wins, 14 came via knockouts. He only suffered defeat against Canelo Alvarez and Benavidez.

On the other hand, Resendiz was coming off a professional record of 15 wins and two losses, including 11 knockout finishes. The 26-year-old's two fight win streak was derailed by Elijah Garcia in 2023, however, he bounced back and secured a fifth round knockout victory against Fernando Paliza earlier this year.

Check out Armando Resendiz getting his hands wrapped below:

Check out Caleb Plant having one last padwork session below:

The main event began with both fighters touching gloves.

Plant had more power punches in the first three rounds, while moving across the ring with outstanding footwork.. However, Resendiz proved to be a tough matchup for the American after five rounds of back and forth action.

In the sixth round, Resendiz emptied his tank with a powerful combination to slow down Plant, who was saved by the bell.

Resendiz reversed the tide and moved ahead on the scoreboard by hurting Plant with devastating strikes. As the title fight entered the championship rounds, 'Sweethands' right eye was visibly injured by the Mexican's piercing jab.

After a very entertaining fight that lasted 12 rounds, Resendiz caused an upset and dethroned Plant via a split decision victory. Two judges scored the contest (116-112 x2) in favor of 'Toro'.

