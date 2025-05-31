  • home icon
  MMA
  Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 31, 2025 15:24 GMT
Caleb Plant (left) vs. Armando Resendiz (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @premierboxing via X/Twitter]

The Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming WBA super middleweight interim title fight scheduled for 12 rounds. For Plant, the fight is little more than a tune-up to get him back on a win streak.

However, for Resendiz, it is the opportunity of a lifetime. Plant is a big name and has only ever lost to the best of the best, namely Canelo Álvarez and David Benavidez. He also has a recognizable, flashy boxing style that breeds excitement and action.

As the interim WBA super middleweight champion, he is expected to beat Resendiz, who is a serviceable fighter, but not elite by any metric. So, it comes as no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook lists Plant as an overwhelming -2500 favorite, while Resendiz is a +1100 underdog.

The event starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the main event is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super middleweight interim title fight.

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
