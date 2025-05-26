Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz fight card takes place this Saturday on May 31, under the joint TGB Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions banner at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, with Tom Brown having served as the matchmaker.
It is reportedly a five-fight event, with one matchup yet to be confirmed. However, there are only two fights confirmed for the main card.
There is a rumored bout between undefeated boxing prospect Curmel Moton and Renny Viamonte in the lightweight division.
However, there is still no confirmation on Moton's involvement with the card, and whether the top prospect will be competing on the main card. In the super middleweight division, Jermall Charlo and the unheralded Thomas LaManna compete over 10 three-minute rounds. The WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title will be up for grabs, and both men will be eager to capture it.
Finally, in the main event, the flashy Caleb Plant meets a fairly understated boxer in Armando Resendiz. The two men lock horns over 12 three-minute rounds.
The bout is to be Plant's defense of his interim WBA super middleweight title, marking a life-changing opportunity for Resendiz.
The Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz fight schedule
The Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz fight card is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on Amazon Prime for American viewers. Meanwhile, fans based in the U.K. can tune in at 1:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).
The main event ringwalks
Both Caleb Plant and Armando Resendiz are expected to make their respective ringwalks at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. / 4:00 AM B.S.T. The times, though, may be subject to slight change depending on how the card unfolds.
The scheduled main card
The current Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz main card is structured as follows, with the main event scheduled for 12 rounds and the co-main event scheduled for 10 rounds.
- Interim WBA super middleweight title: Caleb Plant (c) (23-2) vs. Armando Resendiz (15-2)
- WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title: Jermall Charlo (33-0) vs. Thomas LaManna (39-5-1)