Who is Armando Resendiz? Everything you need to know about Caleb Plant's next opponent

Armando Resendiz has just landed the biggest opportunity of his professional career, and on May 31, he will look to do the impossible against the far more accomplished Caleb Plant.

Ad

But just who is he? The casual boxing fan base is unlikely to have ever heard of him. While young, he hasn't exactly set the boxing world on fire, but has had a respectable career.

The odds will be stacked against Resendiz come fight night, but does he have the attributes to score an upset? Who exactly has earned the privilege of sharing the ring with Plant?

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Who is Armando Resendiz?

One of many in a long line of exceptional boxers Mexico has produced, Armando Resendiz was born in Guayabitos, Nayarit, on Feb. 15, 1999, and is 26 years old. At 5 feet 10 inches in height, with a reach of 69 inches, and with a recent weigh-in of 159.5 pounds, he competes in boxing's middleweight division.

Ad

Trending

He has a record of 15 wins and just two losses, while boasting 11 stoppages. Unfortunately, one of his two losses was a Round 8 stoppage against Elijah Garcia for the WBC Continental Americas middleweight title on the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo card from late 2023.

Ad

In terms of his accomplishments, Resendiz has yet to score any of much significance. Despite starting his career in 2019, he hasn't quite reached the heights usually expected of Mexican boxers, but will finally be getting his biggest break on May 31.

He is coming off a Round 5 stoppage win over Fernando Paliza, whom he faced on Feb. 21, and will look to build a win streak by scoring the biggest win of his career in just a few days.

Ad

Armando Resendiz biggest test on May 31

On May 31, Armando Resendiz takes on Caleb Plant in the main event of a TGB Promotions card. The two men compete in a 12-round bout for the interim WBA super middleweight title.

It is a massive opportunity for Resendiz, not only in terms of championship potential, but also sheer prestige, as a win would change his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.