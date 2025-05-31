Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz prediction: Picking the winner for the WBA super middleweight interim title fight

The Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz predictions have arrived. They offer strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming WBA super middleweight interim title fight, as well as the co-main event between Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna for the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight belt.
Other key bouts are Yoenli Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis at middleweight, while Curmel Moton takes his second bout in 2025 against Renny Viamonte. Who, then, will win?
#1. WBA super middleweight interim title: Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz
The Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz fight is a layup. The American enters the bout as the WBA super middleweight interim champion, with a 23-2 record and 14 stoppages. He is a slick counterpuncher with lightning-quick hands, exceptional footwork, and an airtight defensive shell.
By comparison, Resendiz, a decent fighter, is 15-2 with 11 stoppages. He is a powerful, high-volume pressure fighter who needs to be on the inside to find success. Unfortunately, he doesn't move his head, doesn't cut off the ring, and relies too much on his toughness for defense.
Resendiz is tailor-made for Plant to piece up on the counter, and that is the likely outcome.
The Prediction: Caleb Plant via unanimous decision
#2. WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title: Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna
The co-main event for Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz is, in simple terms, a mismatch. The 33-0 Jermall Charlo, with 22 stoppages, makes his highly anticipated return against the unheralded Thomas LaManna, who is 35-5 with 14 stoppages.
Charlo is a powerful jabber with a sharp eye. He sets up his power punches well and applies steady pressure. LaManna is also a jabber, but with more output. Unfortunately, he isn't powerful or fast and seems to be chinny. Charlo should figure him out in the first half of the fight and stop him in a one-sided affair.
The Prediction: Jermall Charlo via TKO
#3. The rest of the Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz predictions
Winners in bold.
Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez (7-0) vs. Kyrone Davis (19-3-1)
Super welterweight: Isaac Lucero (15-0) vs. Omar Valenzuela (23-0)
Lightweight: Curmel Moton (7-0) vs. Renny Viamonte (4-1-1)
Super bantamweight: Carl Jammes Martin (24-0) vs. Francisco Pedroza (18-12-2)
Super middleweight: Daniel Blancas (12-0) vs. Kwame Ritter (11-2)
Super lightweight: Justin Cardona (9-1) vs. Elijah Williams (10-1)
Super welterweight: Cristian Cangelosi (10-0) vs. Samuel Figueroa (13-2)
Super middleweight: John Easter (8-0) vs. Andres Martinez (5-3)
Super bantamweight: Brayan Gonzalez (3-0) vs. Osiel Flores (2-0)