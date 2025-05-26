Who is Thomas LaManna? Everything you need to know about Jermall Charlo's next opponent

Thomas LaManna is set to face the biggest test of his professional boxing career this Saturday, on May 31. However, it isn't just his most difficult challenge to date. It is also his most lucrative-ever fight, and easily the brightest spotlight he will have ever fought in, bar none.
But, who exactly is the man that TGB Promotions selected as the fighter to share the ring with the far more accomplished Jermall Charlo? Is he a boxer of any quality or a lamb ready to be slaughtered by his butcher?
Who is Thomas LaManna?
Born on Nov. 12, 1991, in Belleville, New Jersey, United States, Thomas LaManna is a 33-year-old boxer just months away from his 34th. He is no spring chicken, despite his youthful physical appearance. He stands six-feet one-inch in height, with a wingspan of 74 inches, and it has served him reasonably well in his career.
In 45 fights, LaManna has managed to author a 39-5-1 record, with 18 stoppage wins for a respectable 46.15% knockout percentage. He isn't powerful, but hits hard enough to make a careless opponent pay for closing the distance without much thought. In terms of his accomplishments, LaManna has a few minor ones.
LaManna is a former WBC FEARBOX welterweight champion and former USA New Jersey State welterweight champion. Unfortunately for him, he has little experience at the top level, and whenever he has faced top competition, he lost, like his stoppage loss to Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight title.
Thus, many expect him to be no more than a stepping stone for the unbeaten Jermall Charlo's return after nearly two years away. He will have to rise to the occasion in a manner rarely seen come fight night if he means to overcome Charlo, as there is more at stake than just his record.
Thomas LaManna has the opportunity of a lifetime this Saturday
This Saturday, under the TGB Promotions banner, Thomas LaManna locks horns with the highly regarded Jermall Charlo in a 10-round bout. Their clash serves as the co-main event of a card headlined by the flashy Caleb Plant, and will be contested for the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title.