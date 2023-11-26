Why did Jermall Charlo stop boxing? Revisiting the boxer's personal struggles

Jermall Charlo's highly anticipated return to the boxing ring, following a 29-month hiatus, was shrouded in uncertainty after the former WBC middleweight champion missed weight by a significant 3.4lbs in Las Vegas on Friday.

Despite holding the WBC middleweight title, Jermall Charlo's last bout was in June 2021 against Juan Macias Montiel, and his return has been marred by a back injury and mental health struggles.

Regardless of the concerns, Charlo returned to action, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr.

Earlier this year, Jermall Charlo had withdrawn from his scheduled bout against Canelo Alvarez on September 30th due to ongoing personal issues. As a result, his younger twin brother, Jermell Charlo, the undisputed 154-lb champion, stepped up two weight classes to face Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship in Las Vegas.

According to reports, Charlos' personal struggles hindered his ability to train adequately for the high-stakes fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Speaking about the personal struggles he had to endure in a recent interview with Boxing News, Charlo stated:

“I considered it at one time that I might never make it back in the ring. I had a lot of crazy thoughts, man. A lot of crazy thoughts… like a lot. It was relentless, it was so relentless that I got that word tattooed on me because that’s how disturbing it was for me at that moment. That’s exactly how it felt when I was going through that – it was so relentless."

He added:

“But I kind of got myself through that in a way where I felt free again and I felt like a calm was coming, and that everything was calming down. I can honestly tell you it was God. And that was the day I fell asleep praying.”

In Jermall Charlo's perspective, the experience resembles indulging in a family feast, only to wake from the nap feeling hungry again. He describes a lack of appetite and the difficulty of self-care as key factors that led to the hiatus.

Jermall Charlo dominates in comeback fight against Jose Benavidez Jr.

In a triumphant return to the ring after a 29-month hiatus, Jermall Charlo showcased his boxing prowess by securing a resounding 10-round unanimous decision victory against Jose Benavídez Jr.

Judges Max DeLuca (100-90), Dave Moretti (99-91), and Zachary Young (98-92) scored the bout unanimously for Charlo.

Jermall Charlo expressed gratitude to the WBC for their support and outlined his commitment to conquering any division he enters. Despite Benavídez Jr.'s spirited efforts, Charlo's superior size advantage and strategic jabs played a crucial role in securing his victory.

While Benavídez Jr. acknowledged Charlo's proficiency, he hinted at a potential rematch at the standard weight, emphasizing his resilience and determination to bounce back.