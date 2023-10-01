Jermall Charlo confirms next fight after giving up Canelo Alvarez bout due to personal issues

Jermall Charlo recently shared details about his comeback fight and said that he planned to go toe-to-toe with Jose Benavidez Jr. on November 25 on a card headlined by a clash between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade.

'Hitman' also revealed that Ronnie Shields as well as boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. will be a part of his training team.

Expand Tweet

Jermall Charlo has not competed professionally for more than two years now. The 33-year-old was last seen in action in June 2021 when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel via a unanimous decision to defend his WBC middleweight title.

Charlo was expected to lock horns against Canelo Alvarez earlier this year but the fight eventually went to his brother Jermell Charlo.

In an Instagram Live session, 'Hitman' gave his reasoning for not taking the fight, saying that he wanted his brother Jermell to have a big payday.

“I’ll tell you the real stuff. I signed a contract with Canelo too, but I gave it to my brother first so we both make money. We’re going to both make money. I didn’t really want to go on a live, but I gave the fight to my f***ing brother, okay? Y’all are mad at me? I gave the fight to my brother. Let my brother fight, my brother got to go up two weight-classes. I want to fight the motherf***er, but it is what it is,” said Jermall Charlo.