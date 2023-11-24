"Head has fallen off" - Fans tear into Jermall Charlo after he comes in 3.4lbs overweight for catchweight fight against Jose Benavidez Jr

As one of the biggest fights remaining in 2023, Jermall Charlo and Jose Benavidez Jr. will try to compete at catchweight as Charlo missed weight for their contracted bout.

Boxing reporter Michael Benson tweeted the news initially reported by Chris Mannix, stating that Benavidez weighed in at 166.4 pounds, almost three and a half pounds over the limit. Benson also claimed that both sides were negotiating an agreement that would allow the fight to still take place.

Initially, Jose Benavidez Jr. ripped Jermall Charlo for allowing the fight to take place at catchweight instead of putting his WBC title on the line.

Charlo, 33, is still undefeated at 32-0 but has not fought since 2021. His lack of recent activity on top of the frustrating weight miss has caused him to be a target of fans on social media.

The comment section was immediately swarmed with fans criticizing Jermall Charlo for his unprofessionalism and lack of accountability. Many claimed that the former champion is 'washed' and 'done.'

One fan wrote:

"Charlo's head has fallen off. Absolutely washed."

Many other fans agreed, with some saying how 'unmotivated' Charlo appears to be. For most of his career, the American has been criticized for an unimpressive resume. Benavidez Jr. was set to be his toughest test to date.

Others echoed a similar message, writing:

"Charlo is done after this, unprofessional it's a wrap, his head ain't in the game"

"Imagine missing a catchweight..."

"A pound for each year of inactivity. Come on Mall!"

"Imagine he still loses. Just retire"

Fans also joked at Charlo missing weight the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving, a day known for consuming a lot of food. One fan commented:

"Expecting a man to make weight the day after Thanksgiving was the first mistake"

View more fan reactions to Jermall Charlo's weight miss below:

Fan reactions to Charlo missing weight [via @michaelbensonn on X]