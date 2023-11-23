Jose Benavidez Jr. talks about why he backed out of a physical confrontation against Jermall Charlo

Jose Benavidez Jr. and Jermall Charlo got into a heated altercation at the final press conference ahead of their respective fights.

Jermall Charlo has been on a 29-month hiatus from the boxing ring and is finally ready to make his return to the ring. He takes on Jose Benavidez Jr. on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Ahead of their fight, the final press conference got heated. In an interview with FightHub TV, Benavidez Jr. revealed why he held back:

"I'm tryna be cool, I'm trying not to start drama over here and then he says my energy is different, saying I'm pretty much scared of him. Ain't nobody f***ing scared of him......I'm tryna make it a good press conference, no drama, civil."

When asked if he was close to doing something, he responded saying:

"I was close but I got to think about it too. If I do something then the fight's canceled."

Jose Benavidez Jr. went on to talk about how Jermall Charlo would not look him in the eye during the face-off. He also predicted that he will take his opponent's 'soul' when he faces him on Saturday night.

Take a look at the interview (Quotes from 0:43 onwards):

Jose Benavidez Jr. claims he has 'dropped' Errol Spence Jr. and has a sparring video to prove it

Jose Benavidez Jr. has made a bold claim against arguably one of the best fighters in the world. Errol Spence Jr. was the former unified welterweight champion before he was dethroned by Terence Crawford. In a recent interview with Ellie Seckbach of ES News he revealed that he had a sparring video against Spence Jr. and made a bold claim saying:

"I got a video from a while back of me sparring (Errol)Spence. I haven’t posted that video but it’s a good video…Terence Crawford is not the only 1 who dropped Spence, I will tell you that much."

Take a look at the clip from the interview:

According to what Jose Benavidez Jr. said, he claims to have dropped Errol Spence Jr. in sparring. When Terence Crawford dropped the former unified champion, he became the first person to ever knock him down and eventually out in a fight. However, Benavidez claims he did it even before Crawford did it, but he has not released the video.