Tyreek Hill, Stephen A Smith and NFL world left stunned as Terence Crawford knocks out Errol Spence Jr.

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 30, 2023 04:59 GMT
The NFL word has reacted to Terence Crawford's defeat of Errol Spence Jr.

One of the biggest fights in boxing has just occurred, and it delivered a highly explosive outcome that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the rest of the NFL world marveled at.

On Saturday, Terence Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. to become the new undisputed welterweight champion in their main event matchup at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. "Bud" was dominant throughout, battering "The Truth" for over eight rounds until referee Harvey Dock finally decided he had seen enough at 2:32 of the ninth.

Multiple NFL personalities, including Hill and First Take host Stephen A. Smith, were in awe at the performance:

"Crawford taking this creed sh** for real"
"I expected a decision win by him. I did NOT expect an absolute ass-whipping! @terencecrawford destroyed @ErrolSpenceJr . I take no pleasure in saying that. Love’em both. But it’s just the truth. Haven’t seen this kind of whipping since Trinidad destroyed Joppy. Mayweather beat Gatti"

