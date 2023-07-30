One of the biggest fights in boxing has just occurred, and it delivered a highly explosive outcome that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the rest of the NFL world marveled at.

On Saturday, Terence Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. to become the new undisputed welterweight champion in their main event matchup at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. "Bud" was dominant throughout, battering "The Truth" for over eight rounds until referee Harvey Dock finally decided he had seen enough at 2:32 of the ninth.

Multiple NFL personalities, including Hill and First Take host Stephen A. Smith, were in awe at the performance:

"Crawford taking this creed sh** for real"

Ty Hill @cheetah Crawford taking this creed shii for real

"I expected a decision win by him. I did NOT expect an absolute ass-whipping! @terencecrawford destroyed @ErrolSpenceJr . I take no pleasure in saying that. Love’em both. But it’s just the truth. Haven’t seen this kind of whipping since Trinidad destroyed Joppy. Mayweather beat Gatti"

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Crawford by TKO. I expected a decision win by him. I did NOT expect an absolute ass-whipping! @terencecrawford destroyed @ErrolSpenceJr. I take no pleasure in saying that. Love’em both. But it’s just the truth. Haven’t seen this kind of whipping since Trinidad destroyed Joppy.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

F L ⚡️ S H @Melvingordon25 my gosh teach tape Bro teach tapemy gosh teach tape

nick wright @getnickwright That was a marvelous performance. Truly spectacular.



And that’s a good stoppage. It could’ve happened earlier, too.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Bud Crawford was CLEARLY the better boxer. Bud Crawford has boxing genius. Bud Crawford has some Mayweather in him with his defensive skill and ring generalship. But unlike Mayweather, Bud can THUD.

Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss an absolute clinic by Terence Crawford … unbelievable

LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25 Bro I knew Crawford was GREAT but his greatness is amazing …. Spence is still great