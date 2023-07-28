NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill could get suspended by NFL following alleged assault case in Miami

For all his talents, Tyreek Hill has had his fair share of legal troubles. However, his latest could sideline him from action.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced of the Miami Dolphins wide receiver in an altercation at the Haulover Marina last month:

Hill had already addressed the incident after camp, even calling it "boneheaded", but with the proof now out there for everyone to see, NBC's Mike Florio believes punishment may be inevitable. He said:

"It comes down to whether or not the NFL looks at that video and thinks after talking to Tyreek Hill whether or not they should invoke the rules and regulations under the personal conduct policy to take some sort of action against Tyreek Hill. I think it's a good rule of thumb for us to always keep our hands to ourselves.

"I give him credit for saying, hey, I can't do stuff like that, and be a bonehead. But if they find any reason to punish him, it's in the personal conduct policy. His history of pleading guilty in 2015 to choking and punching his then-pregnant girlfriend is relevant to setting the punishment."

How the NFL will potentially handle Tyreek Hill's case

Tyreek Hill's marina altercation can fall under disorderly conduct, which is an offense listed in Chapter I of the NFL's personal conduct policy and therefore punishable.

Under the disciplinary process, the league will first notify Hill of a potential violation. Once the notice has been sent, it will decide on how long he will be suspended.

A Disciplinary Officer will be appointed to investigate the case. If the DO finds probable cause for penalty, he/she and the league will decide Hill's penalty, usually a suspension. After that, commissioner Roger Goodell will have sole authority over any future appeals, and his decisions are final and executory.

This new process was first implemented during the investigation into Deshaun Watson's sexual misconduct, wherein he allegedly assaulted dozens of masseuses in the Houston area while still playing for the Texans. Many of the lawsuits were eventually settled, but the NFL, on the recommendation of DO Sue Robinson, still suspended him for 11 games, delaying his Cleveland Browns debut.