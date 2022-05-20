Who is Sue L Robinson? Former federal judge set to determine Deshaun Watson's NFL fate

Deshaun Watson's legal issues are far from over, even if the quarterback now plays outside the state of Texas. The Cleveland Browns' new signal-caller must have been adjusting to new teammates and coaches and acclimatizing to life in Cleveland. However, the 22 civil lawsuits alleging Watson of sexual misconduct and assault are still ongoing.

In addition, the NFL has rolled out a new procedure under its Personal Conduct Policy, which utilizes a Disciplinary Officer appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The league and the NFLPA have retained former federal judge Sue L. Robinson.

President George G.W. Bush appointed Judge Robinson to the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in 1991, where she served until 2017. The retired federal judge will most likely have the Deshaun Watson case as her first assigned case.

The NFL's new disciplinary process will involve Judge Sue Robinson and Commissioner Roger Goodell

The CBA in 2020 set the stage for the league's new disciplinary process. Before the 2020 CBA, the NFL commissioner had almost exclusive power to determine the punishment and type of penalty (e.g., suspension). The current process takes more off of the commissioner's plate.

The new disciplinary process starts with the league officially notifying said player of the potential violation of its Personal Conduct Policy. The league would then recommend a suspension for a duration of time.

Next, the Disciplinary Officer (former judge Sue Robinson, in Watson's case) will determine whether the player should be disciplined. If judge Robinson's first case is Deshaun Watson, she would decide if Watson should be disciplined as requested by the league.

Once the officer determines whether the player should be disciplined, they will also determine the penalty to impose. After this process, commissioner Goodell will have exclusive jurisdiction over appeals issued by the league or the player.

The commissioner can implement the discipline that the league initially requested or choose not to implement it. Neither the league nor the player can appeal after Goodell's final decision on the matter.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual misconduct and assault. While the lawsuits are processed in Harris County, Texas, Watson is not expected to miss any games if the NFL does not suspend him regarding the accusations.

