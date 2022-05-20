"If he misses September, they can still compete" - Colin Cowherd believes Browns make playoffs despite Deshaun Watson's potential suspension

Even if Deshaun Watson isn't in uniform, Colin Cowherd believes the Cleveland Browns will be just fine this September should their $230-million-man be unable to suit up due to suspension.

After talks of potentially going unscathed until the calendar turns to 2023, Watson could be dealt some discipline ahead of the 2022 campaign and miss games because of it.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson NFL source on Trevor Bauer: "Look at what baseball did. If people don’t think that's on people's radar, then. Public opinion matters. You think the NFL wants to be the organization that says sexual misconduct against women means more to one league than the other? Think about it." NFL source on Trevor Bauer: "Look at what baseball did. If people don’t think that's on people's radar, then. Public opinion matters. You think the NFL wants to be the organization that says sexual misconduct against women means more to one league than the other? Think about it."

Cowherd gave his vote of confidence to Cleveland due to their easy early schedule in September, which includes the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers, on The Herd podcast:

"The division is brutal. But if Deshaun Watson mostly plays early, you know maybe a two-three game suspension. They have the second easiest schedule in September. So, even if he missed September, they can compete in those games. And I think with an elite quarterback, Pittsburgh doesn't quite know what they have with Trubisky. I think they're a playoff team."

The Browns won't turn to Baker Mayfield during any Deshaun Watson suspension

Instead of Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs are the most likely replacements for Deshaun Watson during any theoretical suspension. As this offseason has shown us, the Mayfield ship in Cleveland may have already sailed.

The relationship was torched with this confessional on the Ya Never Know podcast:

“I feel disrespected, 100 percent because I was told one thing, and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators."

Whether either Brissett or Dobbs is a good temporary answer is unclear, but neither have the dynamic skillset of the former Heisman-winning 2018 No. 1 NFL Draft pick. Dobbs, at least, has the legs to simulate what an offense would be like when Watson finally does return. Brissett ran a similar 40-yard dash to Peyton Manning.

What we do know is that Cowherd doesn't think Mayfield is the answer under center for anyone:

"How he is at the podium matters to me. Baker Mayfield is bad at the podium. It has been established Brady's been 23 years perfect at it. It's not what happens on downs. It's that Brady understands the fundamental CEO nature of being a quarterback. I contend Baker's a linebacker that plays quarterback."

Time will tell if Cleveland has a good contingency plan in place to brace for a potential Watson suspension.

LIVE POLL Q. Are the Browns prepared for a Deshaun Watson suspension? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe