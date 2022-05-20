"Disturbing to a lot of people" - NFL reporter claims Deshaun Watson's case is smearing the NFL and hurting the public

Comprehending the Deshaun Watson saga, especially relative to the MLB's near-parallel Trevor Bauer sexual assault case, is growing difficult for NFL fans.

WKYC's NFL reporter Jim Donovan pointed out that the poor public perception of this case is only going to make things worse as testimony continues to leak from the prosecution's questioning:

"As the NFL wraps up its meetings with Watson, I believe the more and more testimony that is leaked in this situation is really going to sour the whole perception of what's going on. As more details come out, I don't think it's very good; it's bizarre, it's weird, and I think it's disturbing to a lot of people."

As Donovan points out, this could lead to the NFL's hand being forced:

"The problem that Deshaun Watson has right now is that the more this happens, the more details that come out against him, the problem might be the NFL saying, 'Listen, we have to do something...'"

NFL Rumors @nflrums #Browns Deshaun Watson is expected to be suspended for around 3-4 weeks. Per The Drive. #Browns Deshaun Watson is expected to be suspended for around 3-4 weeks. Per The Drive.

As for where this all leads, Donovan believes that things could be headed in a negative direction for Watson:

"We're really all on hold, but I believe we are getting to the point—at least from the NFL investigation—where they are at the line where they probably have to make a decision for all concerned: for the 22 women involved, for Deshaun Watson, for the Cleveland Browns, and for league play, too. Right now, at least with what happened today, the momentum seems to be in a negative way."

Public perception is already oppositional to Deshaun Watson

In an article published by Deadspin, titled 'How many different ways are there to call Deshaun Watson a dirtbag?' writer Grace McDermott did not mince words in making it clear that Watson's teammates must speak out against him.

Here's an excerpt from the article:

"At least until the season starts—and at that point, no one can guarantee if everyone will be willing to overlook his past in exchange for wins—he’s under a harsh spotlight, Bahamas trip be damned. And while I don’t think it’s a fair demand to ask his current teammates to speak out against him, especially as the cases are still ongoing, it’s fair to hope that the NFL steps up where the Browns didn’t to condemn his behavior. A sunny vacation, generous as it may be, can’t erase reality."

According to many, Watson will forever be considered a damaged good. The Browns are complicit in rewarding him after 22 women came forward to speak out against potentially criminal sexual misconduct.

LIVE POLL Q. Is the Deshaun Watson trial damaging to the NFL to you? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht