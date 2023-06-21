What happened to Tyreek Hill? Dolphins star under investigation for alleged assault

Tyreek Hill is under police investigation in Florida for reported assault. The incident took place on Sunday in Miami. TMZ reported that the police confirmed to them that the player was under investigation for assault/battery but have not confirmed beyond that.

According to Local 10 news, the incident took place at Haulover Marina. It is a south Florida boating spot and reportedly Tyreek Hill had a confrontation with a charter company employee there. Allegedly, he put his hands on the person during the exchange.

Recent updates by the player and his agent Drew Rosenhaus show that they were out in the water. In one update the agent is seen playing with a shark while the wide receiver stays back in the boat. Neither Rosenhaus, nor Hill have commented on the matter so far.

MLFootball @_MLFootball

"Hell nah!" the wide receiver said when asked if he wanted to join Drew and the shark in the water.

Tyreek Hill's legal woes

Tyreek Hill has distinguished himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier but last year he moved to the Miami Dolphins. He distinguished himself capable of being one of the best in the league, with more than 1,700 yards receiving, despite not having Patrick Mahomes throwing to him. Even starter Tua Tagovailoa was not always present and still he had a stellar season.

However, what has been less than stellar has been his spotty record off the field. In 2014, while still in college, he was involved in a domestic assault case against his pregnant 20-year girlfriend, Crystal Espinal. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

He was sentenced to a three-year probation, an anger-management course, a year-long batterer's program, and was required to undergo a domestic-abuse evaluation. She gave birth to a baby boy and they eventually reconciled at the time, getting engaged in 2018.

Tyreek Hill was also involved in a child abuse investigation in 2019, when he was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. His son broke an arm and child services were called who took his child away from his temporarily. But the way the arm broke was more consistent with an accident than an injury, as per later reports.

The case was closed and then reopened when it was found that he was using threatening language against Espinal. But the full audio was more exculpatory as it showed him accusing her of lying in the domestic violence case and in breaking his arm now. The case was made inactive and the NFL did not suspend him that time. It remains to be seen what happens now.

