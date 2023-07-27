Jalen Ramsey injury update: Insider provides timeline for Dolphins CB's return

Jalen Ramsey recently suffered a leg injury in the Miami Dolphins training camp and had to be carted off the field. It was a huge letdown for this star cornerback who was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Many feared the worst for Ramsey, as the injury looked severe, and after having MRI scans, the extent of his injury is finally revealed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How long will Jalen Ramsey be out for?

Jalen Ramsey: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

As per Tom Pelissero, Ramsey will undergo knee surgery to repair his meniscus injury. He will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, which is bearable for the Miami Dolphins, who are Super Bowl contenders this upcoming season.

Here's what Pelissero reported:

"#Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source. Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery."

There is a possibility that Jalen Ramsey might be available to play in Week 1 for the Dolphins. But given how important he is for their team, the franchise will take extra care and will not rush him back from injury.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source.Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg

Another update has been given on Ramsey's status, and as per Ian Rapoport, the star cornerback could be sidelined till Decmeber. Here's what he said:

"More info and clarity on #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey: Sources say while no firm determination will be made until surgery, the likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all goes well. The best and healthiest option."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet More info and clarity on #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey: Sources say while no firm determination will be made until surgery, the likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all goes well. The best and healthiest option. pic.twitter.com/rcQsbo3dtx

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey 🏾🧡🩵 That end of the season push gon be legendary!🏾🧡🩵

Miami Dolphins are stacked with playmakers on their team

Tyreek Hill: Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

After trading for Ramsey, the Dolphins made their intentions clear that they are going all in for the Super Bowl. Last season they looked like the best team in the NFL before Tua Tagovailoa got hurt.

Now that their quarterback is healthy, the Dolphins will hope that they can challenge the best teams. Their squad is loaded with impact players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Bradley Chubb, etc. which is why they are capable of defeating any team on any given day.

The major concern for them is staying healthy, and with Ramsey already hurt, it will be intriguing to see if the Dolphins' talents can play without getting injured. They have a good chance of winning the Super Bowl if they accomplish this.

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! 🤟🏾🧡🩵



Appreciate the love & support!

Time to get right!