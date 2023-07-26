Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was in some hot water a few weeks ago after his alleged involvement in an assault incident while on a fishing boat. It was alleged Hill laid his hands on a charter company employee during the incident.

Now, per TMZ.com, Hill will not face any criminal charges over the alleged incident, and he can look forward to Dolphins training camp.

Speaking of training camp, Hill was on hand to speak to reporters. The incident came up, with the Dolphins receiver remaining tight-lipped, but did say he could not be making bonehead mistakes like he did.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hill said via TMZ.com:

"I just can't make bonehead mistakes like that."

So now as Miami's training camp has gotten underway, Tyreek Hill can put the boat incident behind him. While it is good news he won't face criminal charges, it is good to see some self-awareness from Hill as he knows what he allegedly did wasn't good.

With no suspension forthcoming from the NFL at the time of writing, Hill is now free to fully focus on the season ahead and will look forward to putting it all out there on the practice field.

Tyreek Hill and Dolphins in with a Super Bowl chance?

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

For many, the Dolphins are one team in the AFC that is being slept on. With a host of weapons at Tua Tagovailoa's disposal that includes Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the offense under Mike McDaniel can put up points at will.

With the addition of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the defense will no doubt be improved from last season's unit. They gave up, on average, 23.5 points per game which ranked them 24th in the NFL.

But perhaps bigger than all of that is Tagovailoa's health, with the quarterback dealing with multiple concussions last season. Some thought he would retire to then be able to enjoy his life after football, but Tua is back and that bodes well for Tyreek Hill.

The speedy receiver was Miami's go-to guy last season, as he totaled 1,710 receiving yards, and many hope that that will again be the case in 2023. If it is, then Miami will not only be potential AFC contenders, but Super Bowl contenders as well.