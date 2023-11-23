David Benavidez versus Demetrius Andrade showdown: Discover the fight details, including how to watch, date, and undercard

The sport of boxing has seen a tremendous year in 2023, with a number of high profile fights having taken place in the calendar year, and David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade will look to close the show in spectacular fashion.

As part of one of the few remaining boxing events of the year, David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade will face off in the squared circle on Saturday, 25th November. The bout will be contested at the super middleweight limit of 168 lbs.

The bout will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be available to watch via Showtime pay-per-view in the U.S and will be Showtime's final event of the year. In the U.K, it will broadcast on FITE TV.

What makes this fight so exciting is that it is a battle between two undefeated fighters, both of whom are trying to stake their claim as being the next big thing in boxing.

Benavidez holds a record of 27-0 with 23 KOs, and previously held the WBC Super Middleweight title twice, but was stripped both times. In the first instance, Benavidez was stripped for testing positive for cocaine, while he was later stripped for failing to make weight.

Barring the fight card featuring Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and a host of other big names on December 23rd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this is likely to be the biggest event left in 2023.

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade Full Card

While the main-event is most definitely the biggest attraction of the night, the rest of the fight card does feature some very talented fighters. Jermall Charlo and Sergey Lipinets, among others, are definitely ones to watch come fight night.

Check out the whole fight card for Benavidez vs. Andrade here:

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade; Super middleweight

Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev ; For Matias’ IBF world super lightweight title

vs. ; For Matias’ IBF world super lightweight title Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach ; For Garcia’s WBA world super featherweight title

vs. ; For Garcia’s WBA world super featherweight title Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr .; Middleweight

vs. .; Middleweight Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera; Super lightweight

Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov; Super featherweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar Flores; Light middleweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana; Super middleweight

Israel Mercardo vs. Wesley Rivers; Super lightweight

Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill; Featherweight

vs. Hunter Turbyfill; Featherweight Jabin Chollet vs. Jorge Perez; Lightweight

Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina; Welterweight