"Just because everybody thinks I am gonna win doesn't mean I am gonna automatically win"- David Benavidez gets clear on his upcoming fight against David Lemieux

David Benavidez assured the public that he is not overlooking David Lemieux in his next fight. Benavidez is wary of the skills that the former world champion possesses.

He spoke to FightHype about his fight with the Canadian and said:

"He was a great Champion at 160 . He's not that old, he is 32 so that’s not really that old. He has a lot of experience and you got to look at it this way way he's very motivated because he is fighting for the WBC interim title too. Just because everybody thinks I am gonna win doesn’t mean I am gonna automatically win. He is very motivated. He is coming up to 168 and he is big puncher too. I feel like this is going to be the best David Lemieux anybody has ever seen."

Watch David Benavidez speak about his next fight here:

In recent times there have been some very stunning upsets and David Benavidez does not want to be on the wrong end of another. Canelo Alvarez, who has long been touted as a future opponent for Benavidez, recently lost out to Dimitry Bivol in a huge upset. French Olympic Gold Medalist Tony Yoka was another to unexpectedly taste defeat against Martin Bakole.

David Benavidez vs David Lemiuex is the battle of two former World Champions

David Benavidez (25-0) is undefeated as a professional. He first became the WBC World Super Middleweight champion in 2017 by defeating Ronald Gavril. The Romanian knocked down Benavidez, but the American won the fight via split decision. In a rematch, Benavidez shut-out Gavril to win by unanimous decision.

However, after three defenses of his title, Benavidez was stripped after he tested positive for cocaine.

Benavidez then became the WBC World Super Middleweight Champion in 2019, by knocking out Anthony Dirrell. In his next fight, the American was once again stripped of the title, this time due to him missing weight.

Watch Benevidez stop Dirrell

David Lemiuex (43-4) however has numerous losses on his record with all four of his losses coming at middleweight. Marco Antonio Rubio (49-5-1) and Joachime Alcine (32-2-1) defeated Lemieux in back-to-back fights towards the early part of his career. Following a winning run, the Canadian beat Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam (31-1) to become hte IBF World Middleweight Champion.

Lemieux then lost his title in a unification bout with Gennady Golovkin. The Kazakhstani stopped Lemiuex in Round 8 to unify the WBC, WBA and, IBF World Middleweight Championships. Lemieux had another shot at the middleweight title, in a losing effort against Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO trinket.

Watch Lemieux face Golovkin:

The fight between David Benevidez and David Lemieux is for the WBC Interim World Super Middleweight championship. Both fighters have the opportunity to become multi-time world champions.

Edited by Aditya Singh