5 times Gennadiy Golovkin beat world champions

Gennadiy Golovkin is one of the most respected men in boxing, a legend in the making. On Saturday, a 40-year-old Golovkin will step into the ring with Ryota Murata in Saitama, Japan, for his 44th professional fight. 'GGG' currently has a record of 41-1-1. His draw and loss are contested, resulting from two close bouts with Canelo Alvarez in 2017 and 2018. Of his 41 victories, 36 have come by way of knockout.

Gennadiy Golovkin's legendary career began when he was a child in Karaganda, Kazakh SSR. As a young boy, his older brothers allegedly set him up to fight grown men on the streets to prove his courage. When he was ten years old, Golovkin laced up the gloves for the first time.

Golovkin's amateur career was astounding, with a record of 345-5. In 2003, he entered the World Amateur Boxing Championships and won a gold medal. He also won a silver medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics. It is said that the young boxer was never stopped or even knocked down in his amateur career.

'GGG' turned professional in 2006. He won the WBA Interim Middleweight Title in 2010 after knocking out Milton Nunez in the first round. Golovkin rose to fame after moving to the United States to train in Big Bear, California, in 2012. He immediately began knocking out a string of high-profile opponents in some of the biggest venues in America.

Before his bout with Murata on Saturday, fans can look at a list of five world champions that Golovkin has fought and emerged victorious.

#5. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kasim Ouma

On June 17, 2011, Golovkin met Kasim Ouma at the Roberto Duran Arena in Panama City, Panama, to defend his WBA World Middleweight Title. Ouma is a former IBF Super Welterweight Champion and him facing Golovkin was one of the best fights of 2011.

Ryan Songalia @ryansongalia Kassim Ouma gave Gennady Golovkin a helluva fight before GGG wore him down in round 10. One of 2011's best fights Kassim Ouma gave Gennady Golovkin a helluva fight before GGG wore him down in round 10. One of 2011's best fights https://t.co/KUYNpgm3AH

Golovkin and Ouma traded shots in the pocket until 'GGG' eventually forced the former champion into the corner and landed a series of unanswered shots, causing the referee to stop the fight.

Watch the first half of the fight between Golovkin and Ouma:

#4. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Daniel Geale

Dan Frost @DannyBoyFrost 🏼

Gennady Golovkin was ruthless that night against former champion Daniel Geale, one of his best performances Gennady Golovkin was ruthless that night against former champion Daniel Geale, one of his best performances 👊🏼💥https://t.co/HyP631CZ4E

On July 26, 2014, Golovkin met former unified Middleweight Champion Daniel Geale at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the time, Geale was ranked as the second-best middleweight in the world by The Ring.

The fight was a one-sided display, which saw Golovkin knock out the Australian boxer with a powerful right hand in the third round.

Watch the full GGG vs. Geale fight below:

#3. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. David Lemieux

Gennady Golovkin vs. David Lemieux

On October 17, 2015, Golovkin and David Lemieux met at Madison Square Garden in New York to defend three world titles. Lemieux, of Montreal, Canada, held the IBF Middleweight Title at the time and Golovkin was coming off a sixth-round TKO victory over Willie Monroe Jr.

Outclassed and outboxed, the Canadian fighter was worn down over the course of eight rounds. He patiently stalked his opponent, landed devastating body hooks, and positioned Lemieux in the corner for the knockout, leading to referee Steve Willis stepping in and stopping the fight.

Watch the full fight below:

#2. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kell Brook

Gennadiy Golovkin at O2 Arena

On September 10, 2016, at the O2 Arena in London, England, Golovkin met Kell Brook, a then undefeated British fighter. Brook had a record of 36-0-0 going into the bout and was a former IBF Welterweight Champion.

Golovkin applied relentless pressure in the early rounds of the fight. As he pushed Brook back to the ropes in the fifth-round, Brook's cornerman threw in the towel and the referee stepped in to stop the fight. The British fighter suffered an eye fracture in the early rounds.

Fans can view the full fight below:

#1. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs

Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs

Immediately after his bout with Brook, Golovkin faced Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden to unify the WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO Middleweight titles. Danny Jacobs had a record of 32-1 with 29 knockouts going into the fight. At the time, Golovkin's record was 36-0 with 33 knockouts.

In one of the closest fights of Golovkin's career, the world champions battled for twelve rounds. Golovkin knocked Jacobs down with a powerful straight right in the fourth round; however, he did not secure the knockout, ending a 23-fight knockout streak. It was the first time in Golovkin's career that he had to go the full twelve rounds.

Watch the full fight between Gennadiy Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs:

