Official: David Benavidez set to face David Lemieux on May 21st

David Benavidez's return to the ring is now set for May. The unbeaten Mexican will take on Canada's David Lemieux.

The fight news was first broken by talkSPORT's Michael Benson on Twitter. The bout came as a bit of a surprise as Benavidez was reportedly in talks to face former Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant later this year.

The two men have been exchanging remarks on social media over the past week. Benavidez's team later confirmed that talks were underway between the two sides for a potential spring matchup. However, it seems that plans have changed a little bit.

While Benavidez will be facing off against his Canadian foe, Caleb Plant will also be busy. The former champion is now expected to face Anthony Dirrel later this year. The expectation is that the winners of the two bouts will face off to close out 2022.

However, with so many things going on in the boxing world, this mini-tournament is far from official. As of now, the proposed Plant vs. Dirrell bout is yet to be made official.

David Benavidez wants to face Canelo Alvarez soon

While David Benavidez will have his hands full with David Lemieux next, the unbeaten boxer still has his eyes on a bigger bout.

Over the past few months, the Mexican has been one of the top names in the running to face Canelo Alvarez. While the fight with the superstar didn't come as frution, the possible bout was praised by figures such as Mike Tyson.

While Benavidez won't be facing Alvarez next, he would still like to face him in the future. He's discussed a potential bout with the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion on multiple occasions and has always stated that he believes he's the one to stop his reign.

He recently appeared on Inside Boxing Live and compared himself to Gennadiy Golovkin. Furthermore, he also opined that a possible Benavidez vs. Alvarez fight is the best possible bout at the moment. He said:

"I feel like that's the fight everybody wants to see. I am probably the hardest hitting fighter that he has fought since Golovkin. I used to work with Golovkin so I know first hand that I can give as much power as him. That's why I feel like a lot of people are excited for that fight. The fans want to believe that there's someone who can beat Canelo and I believe I'm it."

Edited by C. Naik